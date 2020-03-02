Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | In Memoriam › Mike Covert, Former Cooperstown Police Chief, Dies Mike Covert, Former Cooperstown Police Chief, Dies 03/02/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, In Memoriam Village Chief Mike Covert Dies After Long Illness Former Cooperstown Police Chief Michael Covert, left, died overnight after a long illness, according to his wife, Deb Wengert Covert. Covert, who was diagnosed with renal failure last year, was the recipient of a GoFundMe campaign after it was revealed that he lost the county’s health insurance, despite working for the county for 25 years, and was ineligible for the village’s health insurance. During his tenure as police chief, he started the county’s Angel program, helping over 100 drug addicts seek recovery options. This photo was taken after he returned to the job following a hip surgery in 2017; with him, at right, is Officer Jim Kelman. An obituary and arrangements are forthcoming from Connell, Dow & Deysenroth. (AllOTSEGO.com photo)
I got to know Mike when he was the school’s DARE officer and I was principal. We spoke several times about the launching of the Angel Program. The county and the village were both improved by his service. RiP, Chief.