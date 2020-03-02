By: Libby Cudmore  03/02/2020  12:44 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | In MemoriamMike Covert, Former Cooperstown Police Chief, Dies

Mike Covert, Former Cooperstown Police Chief, Dies

 03/02/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, In Memoriam

Village Chief Mike Covert

Dies After Long Illness

Former Cooperstown Police Chief Michael Covert, left, died overnight after a long illness, according to his wife, Deb Wengert Covert. Covert, who was diagnosed with renal failure last year, was the recipient of a GoFundMe campaign after it was revealed that he lost the county’s health insurance, despite working for the county for 25 years, and was ineligible for the village’s health insurance. During his tenure as police chief, he started the county’s Angel program, helping over 100 drug addicts seek recovery options. This photo was taken after he returned to the job following a hip surgery in 2017; with him, at right, is Officer Jim Kelman. An obituary and arrangements are forthcoming from Connell, Dow & Deysenroth.  (AllOTSEGO.com photo)

One thought on “Mike Covert, Former Cooperstown Police Chief, Dies

  1. David Pearlman

    I got to know Mike when he was the school’s DARE officer and I was principal. We spoke several times about the launching of the Angel Program. The county and the village were both improved by his service. RiP, Chief.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.