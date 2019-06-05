By: Jim Kevlin  06/05/2019  12:04 am
Milford Girls Win Tri-Valley Title

MCS Girls Win Tri-Valley Title

Milford Central softball players celebrate yesterday after freshman pitcher Leeanna West led them to an 18-7 victory over Laurens  in the Tri-Valley League championship game played at Schenevus. The last time the Wildcats won the T-V League softball championship was 2003. (Cheryl Clough/AllOTSEGO.com)

