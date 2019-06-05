Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Sports › Milford Girls Win Tri-Valley Title Milford Girls Win Tri-Valley Title 06/05/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Sports MCS Girls Win Tri-Valley Title Milford Central softball players celebrate yesterday after freshman pitcher Leeanna West led them to an 18-7 victory over Laurens in the Tri-Valley League championship game played at Schenevus. The last time the Wildcats won the T-V League softball championship was 2003. (Cheryl Clough/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: GIRLS WIN TITLE Milford Girls Win 2nd Straight Title Milford Co-Captains Hoist Banner After Winning Tri-Valley Title Game