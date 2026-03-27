TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, March 28

Milford Central School Presents

‘Xanadu the Musical’

THEATER—7 p.m. “Xanadu the Musical.” Presented by the Milford Central School Drama Club. Tickets required. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 3/29. Milford School Performing Arts Theatre, 42 West Main Street, Milford. (607) 437-9153 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1761531845199380&set=a.757560698929838

MAPLE WEEKEND—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breakfast, tours, demos and tastings. Continues 3/29. Buck Hill Farm, 185 Fuller Road, Jefferson. (607) 652-7980 or https://www.buckhillfarm.com/events

TAXES—9 a.m. “VITA Free Tax Preparation and Filing.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. By appointment only. Held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. First Floor Lobby, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2171 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696451670089&set=pcb.25622099120756290

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

PROTEST—10 a.m. “No Kings III Cherry Valley NY.” Chanting, dancing and singing in the streets with signs. Free. Held at the corner of Main and Alden streets, Cherry Valley. https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/908896/

PROTEST—10 a.m. “No Kings Benefit Train Ride.” Tickets required. Proceeds benefit local charitable organizations helping our immigrant population in Central New York. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 167 McKoons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/922138/

FLOWER SHOW—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “37th Annual Capital Region Flower and Garden Expo.” Garden installations, themed floral exhibits, marketplace, food, tastings and more. Fees apply. Continues 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 3/29. Hudson Valley Community College, 80 Vandenburgh Avenue, Troy. (518) 631-2288 or https://flowerandgardenexpo.com/

BEEKEEPING—10 a.m. “Intro to Beekeeping.” Presented by Tim Gargash. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1318730836945013&set=a.546921787459259

EASTER—10 a.m. to noon. “Breakfast with the Easter Bunny.” Photos, crafts, raffles and face painting by free-will donation to support the West Edmeston Volunteer Fire Department. Held at the First Baptist Church of West Edmeston, 134 West Edmeston Road, West Edmeston. (315) 855-4404 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1660761385105277/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

TAXES—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through 4/11. Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Paintfest: Space.” Presented by Oneonta World of Learning. Foxcare Center, 1 Foxcare Drive, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1427267889196981&set=gm.25795316170150126&idorvanity=357946227647137

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Messengers of Time and Space.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

ESPORTS—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Third Annual High School Esports Invitational.” Recreation Gym, Physical Education Building, Herkimer County Community College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 ext. 8259.

EASTER—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Photos with the Easter Bunny. Free 4×6 photo. Additional packages available for purchase. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela, 710 Horatio Street, Utica. (315) 266-4900 or https://www.basspro.com/b/easter

SELF CARE—11 a.m. “Pause: A Women’s Self Care Event.” Free event featuring massages, book swap, local shopping, creative fun, professional photographer and more. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/events/1241559384587535?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LEGO CLUB—11 a.m. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1326405276180504&set=pcb.1326409482846750

EXERCISE—Noon. “Let’s Move: Come Play Capoeira.” Unique Brazilian practice that blends martial arts, dance, music and culture. All welcome. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1567065192089303&set=a.784934640302366

PROTEST—Noon. “No Kings 3.” Rally and march up Oneonta’s Main Street. Organized by CooperstownOneonta Indivisible. Starts at the field adjacent to the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/33602665922710121?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MARKET—12:30-3:30 p.m. “The Really, Really, Free Market!” Take what you need, bring what you can. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3287113054781267&set=gm.1659107321942834&idorvanity=1546842159836018

ART—1-3 p.m. “Paint a Partner.” Fees apply; registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/paint-a-partner

EASTER—1-3 p.m. “The Great Egg-Stravaganza.” Free for ages 12 and under. Egg hunt, games, crafts, Easter Bunny, “Journey to the Cross” experience, face painting and more. Held rain or shine. Connect Church, 4354 State Highway 80, Hartwick. (844) 216-0788 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1333597125471359&set=a.367847582046323

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Paint Your Own Fields and Fireflies with Allysia.” Fees apply; registration required. Main View Gallery and Studio, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1315915477012195&set=a.492281632708921

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

FASHION—2 p.m. Vintage Fashion Show by Everything Bridal. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1235083085257143/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

ERIE CANAL—2 p.m. “Erie Canal Symposium.” Featuring local historians and Erie Canal experts. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=581920&PK=

FASHION SHOW—2 p.m. “Vintage Fashion Show.” Presented by Everything Bridal. Includes hair and makeup stylists, bakery, jewelry maker, and balloon décor. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1235083085257143?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warm-up, improv and group choreography to be performed with monthly drum circle. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1081990997077695

DINNER—4-6 p.m. “Free Community Dinner.” Held 4th Saturday of each month. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

OPENING RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “The Things I Never Said.” Exhibit open through 5/23. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 328-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/exhibitions/the-things-i-never-said

DINNER—4-6 p.m. Lasagna Dinner. Take-out only. Fees apply. United Methodist Church of Cherry Valley, 84 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3255 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10236481774522138&set=gm.1903694790277892&idorvanity=128618074452248

CONCERT—7 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. “The Music of Journey and REO Speedwagon as Performed by The Idol Kings.” Tickets required. Bettiol Theater, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/foothills-1/the-music-of-journey-reo-speedwagon-as-performed-by-the-idol-kings-foothills-oneonta

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday of the month. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

THEATER—7 p.m. “Quest! One Play To Rule Them All.” Cooperstown Junior/Senior Play. Tickets required. NJ Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or https://www.cooperstowncs.org/index.php?pageID=smartSiteFeed&psqFeed=true&articleID=75296109

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