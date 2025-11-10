Advertisement. Advertise with us

Milford Water Dept. Issues Boil Water Advisory

VILLAGE OF MILFORD— As of Sunday, November 9, the Milford Village Water Department, in consultation with the New York State Health Department, has issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for all residents and businesses served by the Milford Village public water system, effective immediately and until further notice.

According to an e-mail from Mayor Brian Pokorny, routine water quality testing has indicated that the chlorine residual level in the water distribution system has dropped below acceptable minimums in some areas of the village. Chlorine is essential for disinfection and preventing the growth of harmful bacteria, Pokorny said.

