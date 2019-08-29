Missing Sidney Man Found Dead in Franklin

By JENNIFER HILL • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

FRANKLIN – The body of a 51-year-old Sidney man who went missing two months ago was discovered by utility line employees clearing branches in a wooded area of the Town of Franklin Wednesday, Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond announced in a press release today.

The man was identified as Byron J. Furman and determined to have died “as a result of natural causes.”

“He probably had a heart attack of some sort of medical emergency that led to his death,” Sheriff DuMond said.

Mr. Furman’s mother reported her son missing from his residence at 592 Lawton Hill Road in Franklin on June 27, 2019. He had gone missing at least once before and was found “in a different state” at that time. Both times, he had set out on foot, although in June he only walked a few miles from his residence.

“I believe he suffered from mental health issues,” said DuMond.

The Sheriff’s Deputies and Criminal Investigators were called to where Mr. Furman’s body was discovered, near the intersection of Lawton Hill and Franklin Depot Road area. They were assisted at the scene by New York State Troopers from Sidney in identifying him.

Later on Wednesday, Delaware County Medical Examiner, Dr. Richard Ucci, M.D. performed an autopsy and determined that Mr. Furman had died of natural causes.