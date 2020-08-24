Teen Killed In Walton ATV Crash

WALTON – A 15 year old Bronx resident was killed when he lost control of an ATV and crashed into a tree in Walton on Friday afternoon.

Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the Walton Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Squad responded to a 911 report of an accident on in the Town of Walton, where an investigation revealed that the 15-year-old was riding an all-terrain vehicle on Iroquois Trail Road when he lost control of the ATV and ran off the roadway. According to Sheriff Craig DuMond, he collided with a tree and was ejected from the vehicle.

The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

A witness transported the victim to a residence on Cayuga Trail Road residence and called 911. The victim was airlifted from that location, by LifeNet Medivac helicopter, to UHS Delaware Valley Hospital where died of the injuries he sustained in the accident.

In the press release issued following the accident, DuMond stated, “It is not only unlawful to operate all-terrain vehicles, including side-by-side utility vehicles, on public highways, but it is very dangerous, as these vehicles are not designed for operation on those road surfaces.”