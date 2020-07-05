Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Customer Appreciation Day Helps Beat The Heat Customer Appreciation Day Helps Beat The Heat 07/05/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Customer Appreciation Day Helps Beat The Heat It’s always the perfect time for ice cream at the Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream parlor! Above, Joseph Dalton, who has known owners Heather and Michael Ross for over 40 years, get a cone of soft-serve with his grandchildren Daniel and Olivia Jagielo, from Macy Jordan, Franklin during The Polar Bear’s customer appreciation day. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com