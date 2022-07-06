Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Mobile Hotshop Arrives at Fenimore Mobile Hotshop Arrives at Fenimore 07/06/2022 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Mobile Hotshop Arrives at Fenimore Take a drive by the Fenimore Art Museum to see the Corning Museum of Glass “Mobile Hotshop”. It’s set up in the parking lot right off of Route 80 and it’s something to see. The outdoor demonstrations of hot glassmaking techniques are free and will be from July 11-17. Go to Fenimoreartmuseum.org for complete details. (Tara Barnwell/AllOtsego.com)