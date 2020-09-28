‘Mohawk Valley 9’ Backs Remington Plant’s Buyer

Gun-Making Factory To Be Auctioned

ILION – The Mohawk Valley Nine, a bipartisan coalition of state legislators representing Otsego, Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida counties, today pledged their support to Remington Arms’ employees at the plant here that’s about to be auctioned off.

“We stand ready to work with the new owners,” the legislators said in a statement, “and will be reaching out to them immediately, to ensure the company will flourish and expand. Remington is more than an economic driver, it is a way of life in our region and the company’s future success is vital to everyone in the Mohawk Valley.”

Local members include state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, and Assemblymen John Salka, R-Brookfield, and Brian Miller, R-New Hartford, who represent all or part of Otsego County. The plant employs many in-county employees, particularly in the Richfield Springs area.

“On the eve of the auction of Remington Outdoor Company, we are closely monitoring the sale of the Ilion plant,” the statement said. ” Of greatest concern are the employees and their families, they are the backbone of the heritage company, the community, and the regional economy.

“The dedicated, skilled, multi-generational workforce at Remington is one of the company’s greatest assets. The employees deserve stability and peace of mind as the company goes through an ownership change,” it continued.

In addition to Seward, Salka and Miller, members of “The Nine” are: Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-Utica/Rome; Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome; Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse; Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville, and Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, R-Black River, and Robert Smullen, R-Meco.