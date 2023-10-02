Advertisement. Advertise with us

Monthly Meet and Greet Is Tuesday

COOPERSTOWN—Welcome Home Cooperstown will host its next community meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3 at the Village Hall. The monthly gatherings are intended to bring together new area residents and longtime community members. They are designed to welcome area newcomers and assist them in building connections to established residents and institutions, and to encourage them to make the area their permanent home. Information about community events and resources will be available. Refreshments will be served. All members of the community are welcome. In general, the events are held on the first Tuesday of each month. Members of the WHC committee include interested citizens, Village representatives, Bassett Healthcare Network, Cooperstown Central School and the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce.

