If you haven’t seen tonight’s full moon, seen here (above) rising over Main Street, Cooperstown, go outside and take a look. According to space.com, this is called a “supermoon,” and coincides with the equinox – that’s today, the first day of spring. The moon was actually “full” at 9:23 p.m., four minutes ago as of this writing. Inset is the moon rising to above Otsego Hills (and Glimmerglass) shortly after 7 this evening. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)