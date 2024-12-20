Students from Morris Central School assist local environmental organizations to stabilize a streambank on school property. (Photo by Upper Susquehanna Coalition Buffer Coordinator Lydia Brinkley)

Good News You May Have Missed

Morris School Students Assist with Stream Corridor Restoration

MORRIS—This year, Morris Central School, Butternut Valley Alliance and Upper Susquehanna Coalition have worked together to stabilize a highly erosive streambank on the school’s property along Butternut Creek. The site, identified by BVA through a whole watershed assessment, was contributing large amounts of sediment and nutrients into Butternut Creek and then eventually the Susquehanna River, adding unnecessary pollutants and affecting habitat. Additionally, there was room for improvement of habitat conditions along the stream corridor to support trout, mussels, American eels and other aquatic life. This project is being funded through local support and through a competitive grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, with support from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For this project, the entire stream corridor along the property is receiving restorative practices, approximately 1,500 feet of stream. The stream bank was stabilized this past August to hinder further erosion. This fall, the riparian area will be planted with trees and shrubs for bank protection, reducing the velocity and timing of flood flows and to shade the stream for temperature regulation. Adjacent wetlands are being restored to create even more habitat for insects, birds and other critters.

The school and local community have been involved in monitoring the site prior to installation and will be involved in planting trees and pollinator plants, and ongoing stewardship of the site. Volunteer opportunities are available; contact bva.exec@gmail.com for more information.

The Upper Susquehanna Coalition is a coalition of 22 Soil and Water Conservation Districts throughout New York and Pennsylvania. Collectively, their geography makes up the headwaters of Chesapeake Bay, a national treasure. Their mission is to protect and improve water quality and natural resources in the Upper Susquehanna River Basin with the involvement of citizens and agencies through planning, education, coordination, funding, project implementation, and advocating for our water resources. They strive to accomplish this mission through a team approach, with teams focused on key watershed-wide efforts working both independently and collaboratively to meet its goals.

Morris Central School is fulfilling its goal of community engagement through this and other projects related to Chesapeake Bay. Each year, students collect plastic film for recycling, assist in the campus greenhouses, and engage in invasive species removal. Some educators at MCS have been trained using the Bay Watershed Education and Training, or B-WET, which helps to provide local based environmental education.

BVA, whose mission is to encourage the Butternut Valley to become an even better place to live work, and play, connects communities, protects the environment, and promotes the arts. This year, BVA, MCS, Morris Historical Society, Morris Rotary and the Butternut Valley Garden Club joined forces to begin development of Twin Creeks Trail, a walking path that will eventually complete a three-mile loop along the Calhoun and Butternut creeks. The trail will feature pollinator gardens and interpretive signage developed in part by MCS students.