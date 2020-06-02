Muehl: Talent Scout Must Pay Back Model

Charges Dropped After Six Months Good Behavior

COOPERSTOWN – Victoria Pressle, the Cherry Valley modeling agent who was charged with fraud after a model claimed Pressly never booked any of the promised shoots, has agreed to pay back the $4,300 fee she charged a client, according to District Attorney John Muehl.

“It was an interesting case,” he said. “But with the courts not yet open, I had to triage it.”

Last August, Pressly, 53, owner of Victoria Pressly PR Celebrity Agency, was indicted and charged with Grand Larceny, third degree and Scheme to Defraud, first degree, following an investigation by the Otsego County District Attorney’s office.

Among the clients she was charged with defrauding were Emmy Adams, the 2016 Miss Nevada.

Pressly agreed to take an Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal, said Muehl, meaning that she would pay full restitution to the victim. If she stays out of trouble for six months, he said, the charges will be dismissed.