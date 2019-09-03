By: Libby Cudmore  09/03/2019  2:16 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & FireCherry Valley Woman Charged With Defrauding Models

Cherry Valley Woman Charged With Defrauding Models

 09/03/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire

C-V Woman Charged

With Defrauding Models

Victoria Pressly

COOPERSTOWN – A Cherry Valley woman was charged with fraud after several out-of-state models claimed they paid her to help them book photo shoots and interviews, but never received any of the services promised.

Victoria Pressly, 53, owner of  Victoria Pressly PR Celebrity Agency, was indicted and charged with Grand Larceny, third degree and Scheme to Defraud, first degree, following an investigation by the Otsego County District Attorney’s office.

“She talks a good game, holds herself out as someone who has connections and can get models and actors onto the red carpet, exclusive events, photo shoots and interviews,” said District Attorney John Muehl. “But the complaint is that gets the retainer up front and doesn’t do anything.”

If the client complains, victims alleged, she blocked them on social media and stopped returning calls.

She was arraigned before the Otsego County Judge, Brian D. Burns, on Aug. 30, and was released on her own recognizance.

Anyone that may have been a victim of Ms. Pressly should contact the Otsego County District Attorney’s Office at (607) 547-4249.

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.