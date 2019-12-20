MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH REPORTED NEAR RICHFIELD

Updated At 8:07 p.m.

Injured At Bassett, Utica;

State Fire Vehicle Involved

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – A total of nine people were injured and six vehicles involved in a multi-scene accident in downtown Richfield Springs this evening.

According to Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr., who was at the scene with his Undersheriff, Cameron Allison, a State Fire vehicle, driven by a yet-unidentified fire marshal, allegedly accelerated eastbound on Route 20 through Richfield Springs, striking the first vehicle near the school. The vehicle continued on and struck a second vehicle at the light of Lake and Main streets, then hit a white car, which struck a blue car, which struck a third car. The State Fire vehicle then veered into the front steps of the post office, where it stopped.

The county’s 911 Center received “dozens of calls” at 4:06 p.m. reporting a multi-vehicle accident in the Village of Richfield Springs, according to 911 Director Rob O’Brien.

911 dispatched 8-10 ambulances to the scene; five of the injured were transported to Bassett in Cooperstown, three were sent to Utica hospitals and one was flown to Albany Med on a LifeNet helicopter.

Bystanders reported that the fire marshal may have experienced a medical incident, but Devlin could not confirm. He did report that the driver was “alive and well” at the scene.

Downtown Richfield Springs has been cordoned off from Route 28 to the Johnson Street extension.