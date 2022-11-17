Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | This Week's Newspapers › Mural Moment Mural Moment 11/17/2022 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, This Week's Newspapers Mural Moment COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the completion of a mural project on the back of its cottage with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Friday, November 18 at 10:30 a.m. The mural, created by artist Kelcy Kimmerer, was an initiative of the chamber’s 501(c)3 arm, The Cooperstown Foundation, to help build the presence of public art in Cooperstown. (Photo by May-Britt Joyce)