Museum Federal Grants Reinstated, for Now

EAST MEREDITH—On Wednesday, May 21, Hanford Mills Museum was notified by e-mail that its two federal grants funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services were reinstated “in accordance with the court’s Preliminary Injunction Order of May 13, 2025, in State of Rhode Island, et al. v. Trump et al., case no. 1:25-cv-00128.” These grants had been awarded in 2022 and 2024 under the agency’s established award process and were among many museum and library grants that were terminated in April by acting IMLS Director Keith Sonderling, officials said in a press release.

“We are delighted that these grants were reinstated,” said Executive Director Kajsa Harley. “While this is great news for us, we are moving forward cautiously because we don’t know if the reinstatements are permanent.”

The notices also stated: “For transparency, please note that an appeal of the court’s Preliminary Injunction Order is pending, which may affect the reinstatement of your grant in the future.”

According to Harley, while HMM waits for a more final decision, staff are continuing work on these multi-year projects that allow HMM to complete critical work that will enhance their service to the public: to improve the management and care of its historic objects to ensure that they last for current and future generations, and to create an interpretive master plan informed by community participation that will guide the museum’s activities into the future.

HMM has also opened for its 2025 season, which will move forward regardless of IMLS funds.

“The site is busy with field trips this time of year,” explained Harley, “and in June we will start with larger special events.”

The museum will host a Free Family Saturday on June 14 and a Summer Celebration Concert on Friday, June 20.

Sheltered in a valley in the northwestern Catskills of New York, Hanford Mills Museum offers insights into the past and lessons about the relationships between people, the things they make, and the places they live. As one of only a handful of operating water-powered mills, HMM has earned a place on both the National and New York State Registers of Historic Places.

Hanford Mills is located at 51 County Highway 12 in East Meredith, at the intersection of Delaware County Routes 10 and 12, just 10 miles from Oneonta and 15 miles from Delhi. For more information, visit hanfordmills.org or call (607) 278-5744.