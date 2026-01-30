TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 31

Harvest Ice with the

Hanford Mills Museum

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “2026 Ice Harvest Festival.” Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Highway 12, East Meredith. (607) 278-5744 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1422614079875376&set=a.515637050573088

BREAKFAST—8 a.m. to noon. “Pancake Breakfast.” By donation. No preorders. Milford Fire Department and Emergency Squad, 64 South Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-9492 orhttps://www.facebook.com/events/734227379123919?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

TAXES—9 a.m. “VITA Free Tax Preparation and Filing.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. By appointment only. Held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. First Floor Lobby, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta.(607) 436-2171 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696451670089&set=pcb.25622099120756290

SEED SWAP—9 a.m. to noon. Seed swap, garden demonstration and more. Presented by the Master Gardener Volunteers. Oneonta Farmers’ Market, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-2536 ext. 0 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/01/31/let-s-swap-annual-seed-swap-in-otsego-county

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=849306037730113&set=a.182156554445068

PROTEST—10 a.m. “Take Out Tyranny” protest. Corner of Main and Alden Streets, Cherry Valley

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

GARDEN—10 a.m. to noon. “Seed Swap.” Exchange labeled seeds, meet fellow gardeners and share growing tips. All welcome. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1298027812358811&set=a.544469607714639

THEATER—10 a.m. “Open Auditions—Rock of Ages.” Callbacks will be 2/1 at 6 p.m. Orpheus Theatre Rehearsal Space, Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. www.OrpheusTheatre.org

GARDENING—10 a.m. Seed Swap. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1275483601272672&set=pcb.1275486154605750

EMPLOYMENT—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open Interviews with Amphenol Aerospace. Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta, 70 West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=26552014337721827&set=gm.10161377467316841&idorvanity=67159951840

AGRICULTURE—10 a.m. to noon. “Expanding Farm Sales: Markets, Profits, and Branding—Marketing Strategies for Farm Sales Growth.” Workshop series helping farmers explore new opportunities. Fees apply; registration required. Presented online or in person at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 226 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/12/01/expanding-farm-sales-markets-profits-branding

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

PROTEST—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Rally to Get ICE/CBP Out of American Cities and Otsego County.” Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta.

MARKET—12:30-3:30 p.m. “The Really, Really Free Market!” Take what you need, bring what you can. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1173604021599113&set=a.485642650395257

STRESS RELIEF—1-3 p.m. “Finding Calm and Clarity: Mastering the Science of Stress with Mary Cordelia Myers.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1478607097601567

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

THEATER—2 p.m. Audition for a role in “Twelve Angry Men.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Performance dates are 5/15-5/24. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1683533783027143/1683533789693809/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warm-up, improv and group choreography to be performed with a monthly drum circle. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1081990997077695

BALL—7-10 p.m. “Poe’s Masquerade of the Red Death Ball.” Music, drag, burlesque, costume contest, Poe-themed art installation and more. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1422522019883472&set=a.480535810748769

