Museum Launches ‘1939 Society’ To Honor Estate Planning Supporters

COOPERSTOWN—Since opening its doors on June 12, 1939, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has been dedicated to preserving history, honoring excellence and connecting generations through the stories of our National Pastime.

Today, the Hall of Fame invites supporters to secure the legacy of baseball for future generations by joining the 1939 Society, a distinguished group honoring those who have made a lasting commitment through estate planning. Named for the year the museum first opened, the 1939 Society brings together individuals who share an unwavering passion for preserving the game’s storied history.

“Members of the 1939 Society ensure that their love for the game endures, mirroring the timelessness of baseball itself,” said Josh Rawitch, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “Through thoughtful planning—whether through wills, trusts, or other strategies—these members play a vital role in securing the museum’s future while honoring the past.”

The 1939 Society recognizes its members with exclusive opportunities to connect, celebrate and share in the commitment they have made to the Hall of Fame’s mission. Their generosity ensures the museum can continue to collect, preserve, and share the rich history of baseball for generations to come, officials said in a media release.

Estate gifts—including bequests, retirement plans, trusts, and life insurance—allow 1939 Society members to create an enduring impact, helping the museum plan for the future while celebrating the timeless joy of the game.

To learn more about the 1939 Society and estate gift opportunities, visit baseballhall.org/1939-society.

