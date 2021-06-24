Museums to offer Pride Month discount

Two Cooperstown area museums are offering discounts to celebrate the end of LGBTQ Pride Month.

Anyone who shows a piece of rainbow flare, be it a clothing item, a keychain or anything else at the admission kiosk for both The Farmers’ Museum and Fenimore Art Museum, will receive $2 off a regular adult admission, Wednesday, June 30. People 19 and younger are admitted free to the Fenimore through Sept. 6.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a mini-meet-and-greet at 4 p.m. on the Fenimore Art Museum’s lawn.

The Pride Month discount includes admission to the Keith Haring exhibition at Fenimore Art Museum:

The exhibit features an extensive collection of more than 100 works from a private collection including lithographs, silkscreens, drawings on paper, and posters, representing the full arc of Haring’s short but prolific career. The exhibit serves as “a tribute to this iconic artist and his dedication to social justice and the betterment of youth worldwide.”

An icon of the LGBTQ community, Haring’s work reflects his fervent activism and democratic beliefs. He spent his career making posters, public art, and charitable commissions in support of nuclear de-escalation, civil rights, child welfare and AIDS aware-ness, among other vital efforts.