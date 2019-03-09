Music, Food & Fun At 6th Annual Snommegang

Main Street was filled with people this afternoon as craft beer connoisseurs flocked to the 6th annual Snommegang in Oneonta to try dozens of brews from nearly 30 companies. Above, Lauren Ward, Oneonta, right, Manager at the Cooperstown Brewing Co., serves a glass of their new All American Lager to Brenden Kovits and Katie Whitcomb of Little Falls. At right, Bev Hodges, Unadilla dances with Julianne Morris, Oneonta, in the music tent to Oneonta’s Hop City Hellcats.(Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)