Roads Icy For Now, But Winter Warning Ending 03/10/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Roads Icy For Now, But Winter Warning Ending A Kirn's Body Shop wrecker a few minutes ago was pulling an SUV back that had spun off the pavement near the Clark Scholarship Foundation office back onto the Route 28 pavement south of Cooperstown. The good news: After three hours of early morning freeizing rain, a Winter Warning is being lifting at 10 a.m., and temperatures are expected to reach 42 later today. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) CHECK ALLOTSEGO.COM'S EXCLUSIVE FORECAST