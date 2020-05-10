Mutual Aid Fire Underway In CV

By: Jim Kevlin  05/10/2020  6:22 pm
Firefighters from Cherry Valley, Springfield, Middlefield and Richfield responded to a barn fire on North Road, Town of Cherry Valley, late this afternoon. 13 departments were on standby, and by 7 p.m., the blaze was under control and departments were able to clear the scene. The cause of the fire is not immediately known. (The buildings are not part of the fire site; the thick smoke could be see from a distance.) (Dennis Laughlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

