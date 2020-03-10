Natasha Finch, 26; Family Mourns Death By Addiction

MOUNT UPTON – During the late hours of March 5, 2020, the illness and addiction that had stolen Natasha Paige’s sparkle took her life.

Her close friends and family will always remember her for her big smile and the funny, smart, loving way that she was.

Natasha was born Feb. 23, 1994, in Oneonta. She attended Gilbertsville-Mount Upton and Unatego schools.

Natasha loved big gatherings, spending time with her daughter, wrapping special Christmas gifts to make the holiday perfect for her family. Her heart was so touched by any animal she came across; she always wanted to keep them all. Avah is the gift that we will hold tight and love with all our hearts.

Natasha is survived by her mother, Sandy Finch; brothers and sister, Nathaniel O’Hara and Maxwell and Madelyn Finch. She also leaves behind Uncle Burt, Aunt Tara and cousins, Kaitlyn and Brennan Finch; Aunt Laurie and Uncle Dominick and cousins, Austin and Erik Gullow; great-grandmother, Jeanne Seneck; along with several great aunts and uncles and extended cousins; step-grandmother, Grace Finch; and the most special man in Natasha’s life, Papa LaVern.

She was predeceased by her brother, Eric Silberberg and grandma, Barbara Finch.

Natasha’s big smile and witty personality will be with us for many years to come in her daughter, Avahlee Rose Finch.

Friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral chapel.

Natasha will be laid to rest with her grandmother, Barb, in Maplewood Cemetery, Mount Upton, at a later date. Share memories and condolences with the family online at www.landersfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.