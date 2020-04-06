National Parks Board Appoint Falk To Review Historical Nominations

COOPERSTOWN – Cynthia G. Falk, Cooperstown Graduate Program professor (and Cooperstown’s deputy mayor), has been appointed to the National Historic Landmarks Committee of the National Park System Advisory Board.

The purpose of the committee is to review nominations for National Historic Landmarks and make recommendations to the board.

Members of the committee evaluate the adequacy of the nominations and the proposed boundaries, and whether the properties in question meet the established criteria for national significance and historic integrity.

The committee’s findings are presented to the board in advance of the board’s vote on whether to recommend designation by the Secretary of the Interior.