National Weather Service Issues Heat Advisory for Tuesday, July 9

OTSEGO COUNTY—The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Tuesday, July 9 from noon until 8 p.m. Heat index values are expected to reach 100 degrees in portions of central New York State and 103 degrees in northeast Pennsylvania, especially in the valleys, the NWS cautions.

Residents are warned that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses—particularly for the young and elderly—and are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and to check up on relatives and neighbors.

“Take extra precautions when outside,” the NWS recommends. “Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

“Heat stroke is an emergency—call 911,” the heat advisory reads.

For those in need of relief from the high temperatures, Otsego County cooling centers are available at the following locations:

Baker’s Beach, 8114 State Highway 28, Richfield Springs, (315) 858-2043

Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown, (607) 547-2800

Edmeston Town Pool, 11 North Street, Edmeston, (607) 965-9823

3 Mile Point, 6266 State Highway 80, Cooperstown, (607) 547-2411

Fairy Spring Park, 136 County Highway 31, Cooperstown, (607) 547-2150

FoxCare, 1 FoxCare Drive, Oneonta, (607) 432-2000

Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens, (607) 432-2114

Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown, (607) 547-8662

Greater Plains Pool, 51 West End Avenue, Oneonta, (607) 433-1370

Otego Pool, 13 Parkway Drive, Otego, (607) 376-2823

Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta, (607) 432-4401

Springfield Landing, 469 Public Landing Road, Springfield, (315) 858-6424

Wilber Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta, (607) 432-0010

Worcester Town Pool, 198 Main Street, Worcester, (607) 397-8978

According to Victor F.C. Jones, Otsego County Emergency Services coordinator, these locations are only accessible during regular operating hours. However, if there are power outages, especially for extended periods, the county would look at opening after-hour accommodations, Jones said.

In a second advisory issued earlier today, the NWS warns that the remnants of Tropical Storm Beryl could bring heavy tropical rains and thunderstorms to the area from Wednesday, July 10 into Thursday, July 11, with localized flash flooding possible.

Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or visit weather.gov for more information.