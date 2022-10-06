NBHoF World Series Gala

As baseball’s brightest lights shine on its biggest stars, one of Cooperstown’s most beloved events returns to the Hall of Fame. After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the World Series Gala will be held at the Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 29 in the Grandstand Theater. The World Series Gala features a family-friendly evening packed with complimentary ballpark food and soft drinks, trivia, raffles, prizes, and a screening of FOX’s live broadcast of Game 2 of the 118th World Series. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with the game expected to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are required for the World Series Gala at a cost of $15 for adults and $8 for children under 12. Tickets are now available to participants in the NBHoF membership program by calling (607) 547-0397 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on October 24.