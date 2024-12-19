Network Announces New Hires

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Healthcare Network welcomed six new healthcare practitioners during the month of October.

Stephen Dunham, DPM, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a surgical podiatrist with Oneonta Specialty Services (1 Associate Drive), Tri-Town Specialty Services (43 Pearl Street, Sidney), and O’Connor Hospital (460 Andes Road, Delhi). Dr. Dunham provides care to patients with a variety of foot care needs, including foot pain, foot deformities, foot fractures, diabetic wound management, and more. He earned his medical degree from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine in Miami Shores, Florida. His residency took place at Health Alliance Hospital—Mary’s Ave Campus in Kingston, New York. He is an associate member of the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

Amanda Avery, PNP, has joined the Bassett network as a pediatric nurse practitioner at Oneonta Fox Pediatrics (1 FoxCare Drive Suite 213). Avery provides a wide range of health care for infants, children, adolescents, and young adults, including physical exams, diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, prescriptions, specialty referrals, and more. She earned her master’s degree as a pediatric nurse practitioner from the University of Rochester—School of Nursing in Rochester. She is certified by the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board.

Alexandria Cunningham, FNP-BC, has joined BHN as a family nurse practitioner with Pediatrics at Bassett Medical Center (1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown). Cunningham provides care to pediatric patients admitted to Bassett Medical Center in pediatrics and the Birthing Center, including diagnosis and treatment of illness, prescriptions, specialist referrals following a patient’s hospital stay, and more. She earned her MS as a family nurse practitioner from SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica. She is board-certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Matthew Lukovsky, FNP-C, has joined the network as a family nurse practitioner with Dermatology at Hartwick Seminary Specialty Services (4580 State Highway 28, Milford). Lukovsky earned his master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from SUNY Upstate Medical University College of Medicine in Syracuse. He is board-certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Madeleine Slifka, FNP, has joined BHN as a family nurse practitioner with Family Medicine at Bassett Health Center Hamilton-Madison (1055 Madison Marketplace, Hamilton). Slifka provides comprehensive medical care to patients of all ages, including physical exams, diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, prescriptions, specialty referrals, and more. She earned her master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from SUNY Binghamton. She is board-certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Caroline Westbrook, FNP, has joined the network as a family nurse practitioner with Family Medicine at Bassett Health Center Norwich (55 Calvary Drive, Norwich). Westbrook provides comprehensive medical care to patients of all ages, including physical exams, diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, prescriptions, specialty referrals, and more. She earned her master’s degree in family practice nursing from The Decker School of Nursing at SUNY Binghamton. She is also a recent graduate of the Bassett Post-Graduate Family Nurse Practitioner Residency Program.

Information on all of Bassett’s current practitioners can be found using the online “Find a Doctor” tool at https://www.bassett.org/providers.