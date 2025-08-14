NICOLE BETANCOURT, MD

Network Continues Recruitment of New Practitioners

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Healthcare Network has welcomed nine new healthcare practitioners over the last two months.

Nicole Betancourt, MD, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as director of inpatient pediatrics at Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. Dr. Betancourt provides care to pediatric patients admitted to Bassett Medical Center in Pediatrics and the Birthing Center, including diagnosis and treatment of illness, prescriptions, specialist referrals following a patient’s hospital stay, and more.

Dr. Betancourt completed her medical degree and residency training at Albany Medical Center Her fellowship training in pediatric critical care medicine took place at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. She is board-certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.

Adam Hockensmith, MD, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as associate chief of emergency and trauma services. Dr. Hockensmith provides care to patients of all ages, including diagnosis and treatment of very serious illness and injury, as part of the Emergency Medicine Team.

Dr. Hockensmith earned his medical degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans. His residency in emergency medicine took place at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospitals in New York. He also completed his fellowship training in hospice and palliative medicine at the University of Chicago. He is certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

Victoria McKane, MD, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as an attending physician with Pathology at Bassett Medical Center. Dr. McKane is experienced in all aspects of general pathology and cytology and will be providing services to the network.

Dr. McKane earned her medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, Colorado. Her residencies took place at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University and Albany Medical Center. She completed her fellowships at the following institutions: University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for anatomic pathology and cytopathology, and University of Minnesota in Minneapolis for pathology, blood banking and transfusion medicine. She is certified by The American Board of Pathology.

Peter Shawki, MD, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as an attending physician with Internal Medicine at Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. As a hospitalist, Dr. Shawki provides care to admitted adult patients, providing diagnosis and treatment of illness, prescriptions, specialist referrals upon discharge, and more.

Dr. Shawki earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, Texas. His residency took place at St. Mary’s Health Center in St. Louis, Missouri. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Ying Shao, DPM, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as an attending physician with orthopedics—podiatry at Bassett Oneonta Specialty Services, 1 Associate Drive, Oneonta, Bassett Tri-Town Specialty Services, 43 Pearl Street, Sidney, and O’Connor Hospital, 460 Andes Road, Delhi. Dr. Shao provides care to patients 13 years and older, with a variety of foot care needs, including foot pain, foot deformities, foot fractures, diabetic wound management, and more. She is currently welcoming new patients for appointments.

Dr. Shao earned her medical degree from New York College of Podiatric Medicine in New York. Her residency took place at Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital in Binghamton. She is certified by The American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, The American Board of Podiatric Medicine, and The American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

Anand Buch, PA, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a physician assistant with Family Medicine at Bassett Health Center Herkimer and Bassett Convenient Care in Herkimer, 321 East Albany Street. Buch provides comprehensive medical care to patients ages 18 and above, including preventative treatment, chronic disease and acute illness management, and care coordination.

Buch earned his master’s degree as a physician assistant from SUNY Upstate College of Health Professions in Syracuse. He is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Amber Burns, PA, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a physician assistant with Sleep Medicine—Virtual Health. Burns is accepting new patients for virtual MyBassett video visits. She provides care to patients, ages 18 years and older, specializing in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea, narcolepsy and insomnia.

Burns earned her master’s degree as a physician assistant from the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. She is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Michael Pelcer, PA-C, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a physician assistant with Anesthesiology—Pre-Admission Testing at Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown.

Pelcer earned his master’s degree as a physician assistant from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. He is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Nancy Wallace, FNP, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a family nurse practitioner with Neurology at Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. Wallace is accepting new patients ages 18 years and older, specializing in the treatment of migraines, seizures and other neurological conditions.

Wallace earned her master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from Utica University. She is board-certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

To learn more, visit https://www.bassett.org/providers.