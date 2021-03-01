By: Jim Kevlin  03/01/2021  12:25 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleNew CCS Superintendent  On The Job In Cooperstown

New CCS Superintendent  On The Job In Cooperstown

 03/01/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

SARAH SPROSS MOVES FROM MARYLAND

New CCS Superintendent 

On The Job In Cooperstown

Millbrook native Sarah Spross, most recently State of Maryland assistant education commissioner, confers this morning – her first day on the job – with Wendy Lansing, her assistant and clerk of the Cooperstown Central school board. Spross met with her leadership team this morning and, in time of COVID, is working with the school board on ways to introduce herself to the community.  (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)
FULL STORY IN THIS WEEK’S FREEMAN’S JOURNAL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *