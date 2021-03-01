Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › New CCS Superintendent On The Job In Cooperstown New CCS Superintendent On The Job In Cooperstown 03/01/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People SARAH SPROSS MOVES FROM MARYLAND New CCS Superintendent On The Job In Cooperstown Millbrook native Sarah Spross, most recently State of Maryland assistant education commissioner, confers this morning – her first day on the job – with Wendy Lansing, her assistant and clerk of the Cooperstown Central school board. Spross met with her leadership team this morning and, in time of COVID, is working with the school board on ways to introduce herself to the community. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) FULL STORY IN THIS WEEK’S FREEMAN’S JOURNAL