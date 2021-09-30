New Cherry Valley business focuses on art, crafts

By PATRICK DEWEY • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Coco & Cordelia, on Main Street in Cherry Valley, offers one of a kind goods, including handmade jewelry, heirloom-quality rag dolls, origami-style handbags and other locally made and curated artistic goods.

The store is owned by Diana Stiles, a self-taught fiber artist and jewelry maker whose creations comprise much of the inventory. According to the Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore, fiber art is fine art made from fabric, yarns, and other textiles.

Stiles said all of her energy is focused on the creative process and the store. She said the variety and quality of the inventory is unique, defying pigeonholing.

“It’s a magical place. You never know what you will find,” Stiles said. She said she applied her passion for interior decorating to the store and the presentation of her inventory.

Stiles said her jewelry is handmade and forged. “It’s unique, you won’t find anything else like it,” she said.

Stiles said some of the ways in which the store is decorated are inspired by time spent in Paris. “It’s a bit of Paris in Cherry Valley.” Stiles added the design of many of her rag dolls is inspired by Paris as well.

Stiles, originally from New York City, has 25 years of experience in the field of fundraising and development. During her career, she was always doing a lot of artistic projects on the side. Before coming to Cherry Valley, Stiles lived in Amherst, Massachusetts for a time. A new fundraising and development job brought Stiles to Cherry Valley.

Then, when the position was eliminated less than a year later, she had to decide what was next. At the same time, the small building that now houses Coco & Cordelia was for sale.

Stiles, having a large inventory of her own art, decided to open a store. She said if you had asked her a few years earlier, she never would’ve thought she’d own a small business.

Many of the same skills Stiles used in development and fundraising are helpful as a business owner. She said these skills include one-on-one communication, authenticity, and an understanding of what motivates people.

Now, Stiles said one of her favorite parts of owning Coco & Cordelia is connecting with others, whether they are local or just passing through. She said Coco & Cordelia has become a hub for artists, writers and creatives who enjoy browsing the store and talking with her about the creative process. She said she is loving the experience of focusing on her art and being a business owner.

Stiles said she feels at home in Cherry Valley. “I feel welcome, loved, and supported. There is so much positive energy, especially for artists, writers, and other creatives.”

The large number of female-owned businesses in Cherry Valley is another reason she’s proud to call the area home, Styles said.

Pamela Noonan is Stiles’ sister-in-law and creates ceramics that are available in Coco & Cordelia.

Noonan, who has lived in Cherry Valley for the past 20 years, admires the bravery of Stiles to move to a new area and start a new business during a pandemic.

“She is a visionary with phenomenal drive and ambition,” Noonan said.

Noonan said Stiles’ love for creativity is contagious and she helps customers feel connected with the creative process and the story behind each handcrafted item.

Stiles said Coco & Cordelia is now decorated and stocked for Halloween and fall. Through December, it will remain open Thursday through Sunday, noon until 6 p.m. Stiles said other than Valentine’s Day, where the shop will be open for a few days, her shop will be closed through most of the winter so she can work on new store items and focus on her online store.

Stiles said sometime in the near future Coco & Cordelia will offer workshops in sewing, jewelry making, and needle felting.

Coco & Cordelia is at 14 Main St. in Cherry Valley.

For more details about Coco & Cordelia go to www.cocoandcordelia.com or find Coco & Cordelia on Facebook or Instagram.