Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › New Traffic Signal Done After 7 Years New Traffic Signal Done After 7 Years 05/18/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News High Hopes For Safety, Retail New Traffic Signal Done After 7 Years A few minutes ago, Brendan Spain, Binghamton, a technician for Northeast Signal, Syracuse, a NYSEG subcontractor, finishes up the wiring on a new traffic signal at Main and Chestnut in downtown Cooperstown. The project, funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Transportation Enhancement Program, was seven years in the making. The project includes pedestrian walk/don’t walk signals, repaving, and a narrowing of the distance between Mel’s at 22 and Schneider’s Bakery to allow tourists and others to move more securely between downtown and Upper Main Street. In addition to safety, the hope is that the project will help Upper Main Street flower again as a retail district. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)