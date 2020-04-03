By: Jim Kevlin  04/03/2020  5:46 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsNew Website Tracks NY COVID-19 Stats

New Website Tracks NY COVID-19 Stats

 04/03/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

CLICK HERE FOR NEW WEBSITE

New Website Tracks

NY COVID-19 Stats

The map on a new website Governor Cuomo announced today shows the relative spread of the coronavirus across New York State, and contains a synopsis of county-by-county statistics.  At today’s briefing, Cuomo confirmed 10,482 additional cases in New York State, bringing the statewide today to 102,863, with new cases surfacing in 49 counties.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.