New Website Tracks NY COVID-19 Stats 04/03/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News CLICK HERE FOR NEW WEBSITE New Website Tracks NY COVID-19 Stats The map on a new website Governor Cuomo announced today shows the relative spread of the coronavirus across New York State, and contains a synopsis of county-by-county statistics. At today's briefing, Cuomo confirmed 10,482 additional cases in New York State, bringing the statewide today to 102,863, with new cases surfacing in 49 counties.