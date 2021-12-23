New York’s Styrofoam ban hits Jan. 1

New York’s ban on single-use Styrofoam food and beverage containers, as well as ‘packing peanuts,’ takes effect January 1, 2022.

That brings an end to Styrofoam bowls, cartons, hinged ‘clamshell’ containers, cups, lids, plates, trays, or anything else used to ‘temporarily store or transport prepared foods or beverages.’ Also out: packing peanuts and other loose bits of packaging protection that contains Styrofoam.

The law allows a civil penalty of up to $250 for the first offense, $500 for the second in the same calendar year, and $1000 for the third and subsequent violations in the same calendar year.