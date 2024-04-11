News Briefs: April 11, 2024

FAM To Offer After-Hours Photography Tour

COOPERSTOWN—Photographer Joshua Ives will lead a tour of his new exhibition, “50-Pound Blanket,” at the Fenimore Art Museum at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26. His work presents a deeply personal and introspective chronicle of his journey through depression and healing after his military career. The exhibit features ethereal photographs of Utica taken during twilight. The event costs $25.00 for non-members and $20.00 for members, and registration is required; visit FenimoreArt.org.

Last Call for Children’s Choir

COOPERSTOWN—A few spots remain for the spring session of the Cooperstown Children’s Choir. The program, open to singers ages 7-12, will teach classic rock, pop and holiday songs, as well as basic choreography in preparation for several public performances that will take place at the end of the session. Rehearsals will be held at the First Baptist Church, 21 Elm Street, at 3 p.m. each Friday from April 26 to June 14. Performances will take place the weekend of June 15 and 16, time and location to be determined. The participation fee is $110.00. To register, or for more information, contact Dana LaCroix at (607) 304-1359, CooperstownChildrensChoir@gmail.com or www.CooperstownChildrensChoir.com.

Frazier To Address Democrats

ONEONTA—Michele Frazier, candidate for the New York State Senate in the 51st District, will address the Oneonta Democratic Club at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17. Frazier was born and raised in Oneonta and served on the city Common Council. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago, a master of theological studies from Harvard University’s Divinity School, a master of science from American University and a doctorate in law and policy from Northeastern University. She is an assistant professor of criminal justice at SUNY Delhi and a local real estate agent. The meeting will be held virtually; RSVP to garymaffei@gmail.com or via the Oneonta Democratic Club Facebook page to attend.

April Is Fair Housing Month

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Otsego County Board of Representatives passed a resolution proclaiming April 2024 as Fair Housing Month at their meeting on April 3. The resolution, sponsored by Representatives Michelle Catan, Jennifer Mickle, Margaret Kennedy, Jill Basile, and Donald Scanlon, follows the lead of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Renewal. It is in accord with the Title VIII Fair Housing Policy of the Civil Rights Act of 1968 and the Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988. The resolution was seconded by Representative Adrienne Martini and passed unanimously.

‘ReImagine’ Returns To CANO

ONEONTA—The Community Arts Network of Oneonta will host its “ReImagine the Local Arts” fundraiser and community night in the historic Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, from 5-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.

“Last year, we asked our community to invest in CANO by attending the first ‘ReImagine the Local Arts,’” said Executive Director Hope Von Stengel. “Proceeds gave us the ability to hire Gallery Director Jamie Banes, so we could continue to offer visual art education and exhibitions to the public. While the event was financially successful, raising about $4,500.00, guest speakers were the highlights.”

This year’s event will begin with a performance by pianist Violette Garbarino. David Hayes will introduce the work of painter James A. Richter and lead a lively discussion of the arts with guest speakers Charles Bremer, Christina Hunt Wood, King Koyne, Marcela Micucci, and Cassandra Miller. There will also be open studio tours, a performance by the Wyatt Ambrose Special Trio, an opening reception for exhibitions by CANO artists Sara Christoff, Emily Falco, and Morgan Doyle, and a silent auction. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.canoneonta.org/reimagine-the-arts-benefit or at the door, and include dinner and drinks. Old Hollywood Glam attire is strongly encouraged.

CPS Program To Be Presented

DELHI—”Lawyer in the Library” will offer a talk on the basic rights and obligations of parents interacting with Child Protective Services at the Delaware County Courthouse, 3 Court Street in Delhi, from 2-3 p.m. on Friday, April 19. The program is free and open to the public. It will be presented by St. John’s University Assistant Professor of Law Anna Arons, Delaware County Attorney Amy Merklen, Esq., and Otsego County Assistant Public Defender John Santacrose, Esq.