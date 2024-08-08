News Briefs: August 8, 2024

OLA Gathering Is This Saturday

COOPERSTOWN—The Otsego Lake Association will host its annual gathering at the Otsego Sailing Club, 5992 State Route 80, on Saturday, August 10. There will be refreshments and a silent auction beginning at 8:30 a.m., with reports on the state of the lake from 9-10:45. Dr. Florian Reyda, director of SUNY Oneonta’s Biological Field Station, will be the special guest. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a friend.

Low-flying Aircraft Dropping Rabies Vaccines

NEW YORK STATE—The New York State Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services will distribute bait pellets as part of an oral wildlife rabies vaccination program during the month of August. Residents are advised that low-flying aircraft and ground teams may be present throughout the process. Bait pellets should not be touched; contact the NYSDOH Rabies Information Line at (888) 574-6656 with questions or concerns in case of accidental contact. If a pellet must be moved, use gloves or a plastic bag. Damaged baits may be thrown out, while intact ones should be placed in a wooded area for wildlife to consume.

Helios Seeks Nominations for Matsuo Award

ONEONTA—Helios Care has requested nominations for the second annual Dr. Yoshiro Matsuo Compassionate Care Award. The award honors Dr. Matsuo’s 50-year career in medicine, dedication to hospice and palliative care, and service to his country. It is open to any person in Otsego or Delaware counties who exemplifies his qualities of compassion, kindness, leadership and service. Lisa Schmitz of Otego received the inaugural award last year. For more information or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.helioscare.org/compassionate-care-award/. The deadline for submissions is September 13.

County Asks for Energy Roadmap Feedback

OTSEGO COUNTY—The public is urged to provide feedback on the draft Otsego County Energy Roadmap during the comment period from August 1 to September 13. The plan is the culmination of years of work by the county’s Energy Task Force, composed of local businesses and organizations, to plan for the area’s energy future. Comments may be made at https://tinyurl.com/otsegoenergyroadmap. Businesses, institutions, municipalities and organizations are encouraged to contribute to the planning by submitting their own initiatives and projects. There will also be a webinar at noon on Thursday, August 8 to provide more information on the Roadmap and the challenges the county faces. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycwc24tn.

Rebuilt Worcester Stewart’s To Open

WORCESTER—Stewart’s Shops will celebrate the grand opening of a new Worcester location, 336 Main Street, on Friday, August 16. The shop is nearly twice the size of the previous location. Local dignitaries will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. There will be all-day deals, including $0.20 off per gallon of gas, free single-scoop cones, $0.99 coffee and tea, and much more. Stewart’s Shops will also make a $2,000.00 donation to the Worcester Backpack Program in honor of this event.

NYSEG, RG&E To Upgrade Electrical Poles

BINGHAMTON—New York State Electric and Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric will begin a major project to upgrade 45,000 electrical poles across the state through 2026. The upgrades are part of a $2.1 billion investment in grid service and reliability across the state. Approximately one pole in 10 will be modernized or replaced statewide.

CCE Announces Upcoming Programs

NEW YORK STATE—Cornell Cooperative Extension recently announced upcoming events for the late summer and fall. There will be an orchard meeting to discuss pest management and other orchard issues from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21. It will be held at Sand Flats Orchard, 371 Martin Road in Fonda. CCE hosts a free Spanish-language webinar on fresh cow health disorders from 1-2 p.m. each Friday until August 30. For more information, visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/ or contact CCE’s Central New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops department at CNYDLFC@cornell.edu.