News Briefs: December 21, 2023

SUNY Delhi To Build New Lab

DELHI—SUNY Delhi’s School of Nursing will build a state-of-the-art nursing simulation lab on campus, the university announced on Monday, December 4. The lab is funded by a $110,000.00 grant from the State University of New York’s High Needs Program, which funds academic programs that connect directly to workforce needs in New York State. The grant comes on the tail of new legislation signed earlier this year by Governor Kathy Hochul that allows nursing students to complete up to one third of their clinical training through simulation. According to a release, this is particularly significant in rural areas with fewer healthcare facilities available for clinical training.

“The new simulation environment will provide our nursing students a safe, supportive place to immerse in reality-based patient care scenarios and case studies,” said Cecilia DeCotes, assistant dean of the School of Nursing, Arts and Sciences. “Our students are excited to be able to complete part of their clinicals right on campus without waiting for clinical placement in a healthcare facility.”

The lab will feature two hospital beds with interactive, hi-fidelity mannequins operated with audiovisual simulation equipment. It is expected to be fully operational in time for the fall 2023 semester.

Gunshot Caused Explosion

ONEONTA—The December 9 explosion that leveled a two-story house on Richards Avenue in the Town of Oneonta and killed its inhabitant was caused by a gunshot, investigators and emergency responders announced on Monday, December 18.

Otsego County Undersheriff Cameron Allison said that local and State Office of Fire Prevention and Control investigators determined that a gunshot by the house’s occupant damaged a residential gas line and resulted in a leak.

It was not clear from the announcement when the firearm use took place, but numerous witnesses reported an odor of gas on the street during the day of the blast. Desmond D. Moan, 60, the home’s occupant, was killed. A neighboring house caught fire and another one was heavily damaged in the explosion. Other damage in the area has been reported, including at least 18 houses affected and 32 people displaced. The case remains open for investigation.

Bassett Signs on to AI Pledge

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Healthcare Network was among 28 healthcare organizations to sign a White House Responsible Artificial Intelligence Pledge, it announced on Friday, December 15.

The group of leading healthcare providers and payers made voluntary commitments to pursue safe, secure, and trustworthy use and purchase of AI technologies to drive improved health outcomes.

They will serve to align industry action on AI around a “FAVES Principles” model, aiming to ensure that the new technologies will have healthcare outcomes that are fair, appropriate, valid, effective and safe.

For more information on the White House initiative, visit https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/blog/2023/12/14/delivering-on-the-promise-of-ai-to-improve-health-outcomes/.