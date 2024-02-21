News Briefs: February 21, 2024

New Arts Grant Program Unveiled

EARLVILLE—The Earlville Opera House has announced a new grant program which will be available in Broome, Chenango and Otsego counties. The Arts in the Community Grants Program will be available for non-profit organizations, municipalities, and Tribal Nations, and to individual artists or artist collectives, with $165,000.00 available for projects scheduled to take place between January 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025.

The following categories are supported by the grant: Community Arts, Arts Education in the Community, Individual Artist (for the support of creating artworks or professional opportunities), and a Special Assistance Fund for Organizations or Artists.

Free virtual workshops will be held for potential applicants, to review guidelines and the application process. Pre-registration is required for the workshops. E-mail Victoria Calvert Kappel at victoria.kappel@earlvilleoperahouse.com for more information.

“While much of the process will seem familiar to previous applicants, they will also see changes that reflect what we have heard from the field over the last few years,” reminded Kappel, program director of Arts in the Community Grants, adding “feedback from the community has been enormously helpful in crafting this new program, and we encourage our neighbors in Broome, Chenango, and Otsego to help us spread the word about these meaningful cultural dollars available for our towns, villages, and cities.”

The deadline for applications is March 14. To learn more, visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com.

Teen Center to Hold Free Concert

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Teen Center, 4 Academy Street, will host a free all-ages concert featuring two SUNY Oneonta acts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 24. Singer-songwriter Lily Soleil and alternative rock band Nerve Damage will perform.

Cooperstown Girls Win Season Finale

DOLGEVILLE—The Cooperstown girls basketball team finished the regular season with a 52-36 road win against Dolgeville on Thursday, February 15. Senior Rory Nelen scored 14 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Junior Brenna Seamon scored six points and made 12 rebounds, three steals, and five assists. Junior Mia Kaltenbach added 11 points, three steals and eight assists. The Hawkeyes finished the season 14-6 and earned the fifth seed in the Section III Class C playoffs, sectional authorities announced on Saturday, February 17. They will host number 12 Cato-Meridian in the first playoff round after press time on Tuesday, February 20.

Hartwick Alum Elected to Soccer Hall of Fame

ONEONTA—Hartwick College alumnus and United Soccer Leagues Francisco Marcos ’68 was elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame Class of 2024 on Saturday, December 2. Marcos played a critical role in the formation of lower division soccer in the U.S. He started a modest five-team indoor league almost four decades ago and gradually grew it into the first coast-to-coast minor league soccer league. He laid the groundwork for many American soccer leagues.

“Francisco has left an indelible mark on the modern history of U.S. Soccer,” said former USL President Tim Holt. “The work he has done not only for professional clubs and USL but also the U.S. Soccer Federation has helped manufacture the growth the sport has seen over the course of his career.”

Marcos received the 2007 Werner Fricker Builder Award, the U.S. Soccer Federation’s most prestigious honor.

“Francisco has helped grow the sport of soccer at every level in the United States,” said former U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati. “Whether it be his grassroots outreach into scores of different communities across the country or the way in which he has helped develop our professional game, Francisco has given selflessly to the betterment of soccer in the U.S.”

Today, the USL has more than 200 teams spread across several leagues. At Hartwick, Marcos played for 1995 Hall of Fame inductee Al Miller. He was also the editor of “Hilltops,” the campus newspaper, winning a New York State journalism award, and did radio commentary and served as “Oneonta Star” correspondent for Hartwick games.