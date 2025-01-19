News Briefs: January 19, 2025

Cabin Fever Film Series Returns

COOPERSTOWN—The Fenimore Art Museum’s Cabin Fever Film Series will present a showing of “Conclave” at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, January 24 at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Attendance is free with a suggested donation. For more information or weather delay alerts, visit www.FenimoreArt.org or call (607) 547-1453.

Choral Society To Hold Auditions

ONEONTA—Catskill Choral Society will hold auditions for new members at the Unitarian Universalist Society, 12 Ford Avenue, from 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 23. The group is preparing for its spring concert on May 2 and 3, featuring Haydn’s “Lord Nelson Mass” and Mozart’s “Vesperae Solennes de Confessore.” Rehearsals will run from 7-9:30 p.m. on Thursdays, starting on January 30. Singers with prior experience and college or high-school students who can commit to weekly rehearsals are preferred. Audition appointments may be made by contacting auditions@catskillchoralsociety.org. For more information, visit www.catskillchoralsociety.org.

Fatal Fire Destroys Home

PLAINFIELD—The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services announced that a deadly early-morning fire destroyed a home in the town of Plainfield on Friday, January 10. One person was killed in the blaze. Additional information may be released later.

‘Multiples’ on Display through January 25

MIDDLEFIELD—The Art Garage’s exhibition “Multiples,” featuring work in a range of mediums by area artists Michael Fedorov, Lavern Kelley, Gail Peachin, Marcie Schwartzman and Trevor Wilson, will be on display through Saturday, January 25. The gallery, located at 689 Beaver Meadow Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, or by appointment. Call (315) 941-9607 or (607) 547-5327 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Award-Winning Bluegrass Group To Perform

COOPERSTOWN—East Nash Grass, one of the hottest young bands in contemporary bluegrass music, will perform in the Cooperstown Concert series at The Otesaga Resort Hotel at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 9. Group members have earned IBMA awards for Best Instrumentalists in banjo, mandolin, fiddle and resophonic guitar. Tickets are available online at www.cooperstownconcerts.org and may be available at the door.

State ‘Winter Wellness’ Initiative to Support Older Adults

ALBANY—The New York State Office for the Aging and GetSetUp have collaborated on a Winter Wellness Initiative to help the state’s older adults stay connected, digitally empowered, and physically and mentally healthy through the colder months. GetSetUp offers special holiday-season cooking and planning classes, fitness activities, creative hobby lessons, and financial and health tips. For more information or to sign up, visit www.getsetup.io/nystate.

Neil Young Tribute to Headline Winter Carnival

COOPERSTOWN—Celebrated Neil Young tribute band Harvest & Rust will perform at The Otesaga Resort Hotel thanks to a collaboration between Cooperstown Concerts and the Winter Carnival at 7:30 p.m on Saturday, February 1. Tickets are available at www.cooperstownconcerts.org and may be available at the door. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com for more carnival information.

Farmers’ Market Unveils ‘Hardy Locavore’ Challenge

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego 2000’s Cooperstown Farmers’ Market will offer a “Hardy Locavore Challenge” to reward shoppers at its winter Saturday markets. Customers who shop at the market 10 times between January 11 and April 26 will receive a free cotton canvas box tote. Punch cards for the challenge will be available at the welcome table and can be presented to Market Manager Alex Webster or a market volunteer. For more information, visit www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or call (607) 547-6195.

Juried Art Show Calls for Entries

CANAJOHARIE—The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, will host their annual “Art of New York” juried show from May 9 through July. New York State artists are invited to apply by Wednesday, April 9 at www.arkellmuseum.org, by mail or by contacting ArtofNY@ArkellMuseum.org. Art historian, writer and SUNY Oneonta Gallery Director Sarah Simpson will be the 2025 juror.

Polar Bear Jump Scheduled

MILFORD—The beloved Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Jump will return for its 27th year at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 15. Eight local children with severe or chronic illnesses have been selected as this year’s recipients, as has the Hopeful Hearts Foundation for children with congenital heart defects. Last year’s jump attracted more than 200 jumpers despite the poor ice conditions and raised more than $182,000.00. Polar Bear Jump founders and organizers Brenda and Jamie Waters have collected more than $2 million in total over the last three decades.

The annual jump auction, featuring a wide variety of goods and concessions, will be held at Milford Central School from 12:30-3 p.m. on Saturday, January 25. There will be an awards banquet following the jump at the Oneonta Elks Club at 6:30 on February 15. For additional information, to sign up as a jumper or volunteer, or to make a donation, visit www.pbjump.com

NYSEG, RG&E Reach 1 Million Smart Meter Upgrades

BINGHAMTON—New York State Electric and Gas and its sister company, Rochester Gas and Electric, announced on January 6 that they have successfully upgraded 1 million electric and gas meters across New York State to new wireless smart meters. The new installations will improve energy efficiency, service response times and result in more accurate billing, officials said. For more information, visit https://www.nyseg.com/smartenergy/innovation/smartmeters.

Post Honored for APF Work

ALBANY—The New York State Animal Protection Federation honored Libby Post for outstanding accomplishments in her 10 years as NYSAPF executive director on Wednesday, December 4. Already an accomplished change maker in Albany, Post has provided a powerful voice for animal shelters with state legislators, the executive branch and the Department of Agriculture and Markets. When she was appointed in November 2013, the federation had 10 members; it now has 135 member animal shelters, rescues and organizations across the state. Post’s accomplishments include fighting the puppy mill pipeline into New York, requiring veterinarians to report animal cruelty, and launching the Companion Animal Capital Fund, which has provided more than $38 million for capital projects at shelters.

NYSAPF Board President Stacie Haynes, who is also the executive director of the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Cooperstown, said, “When I walked into my organization, I knew we had to do better, but I didn’t know how, and I had no roadmap. After joining the NYSAPF, not only was I connecting with some of the best and brightest in the industry who have mentored me, but I was able to have a voice with our representatives, who have proven they care about animals in need through supporting our legislative requests. With Libby’s advocacy in Albany and her ability to share her network, the Susquehanna SPCA was able to build a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility, and we are now a leading animal resource center.”

To learn more about the NYSAPF or to make a donation in Post’s honor, visit www.nysapf.org.

CCE Announces New Programming, Employment Opportunity

COOPERSTOWN—Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties will observe National Seed Swap Day to conserve and promote local biodiversity on Saturday, January 25. Participation is free, and neighbors from across the region are invited to exchange seeds and discuss the upcoming growing season. The swaps will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the Middleburgh Library, 323 Main Street, and from 9 a.m. to noon at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street in Oneonta. Visit www.cceschoharie-otsego.org for more information.

CCE will co-host a tractor safety certification course with 4-H at 6 p.m. on Mondays from March 17 through April 14. Those aged 14 and up are eligible, and participants must attend every class and a driving test on Saturday, April 19 to complete the class. Spaces are limited; sign up by Friday, March 7 by contacting tla47@cornell.edu or (607) 547-2536, ext. 225.

CCE is also hiring an association program coordinator to provide administrative support to 4-H, Agriculture and Family Nutrition programs, assist with events, and work with volunteers, children, and the public. The full-time, full-benefit position is located in Cooperstown and Cobleskill and calls for intermediate-level experience with Microsoft Office, Adobe and social media platforms. Visit the website for more information.

Market 32/Price Chopper Raise Funds for Children’s Hospital

SCHENECTADY—Market 32/Price Chopper announced that its month-long fundraising campaign for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals collected $69,486.45, including a $10,000.00 match from the company. Customers in all 130 stores donated by rounding up their change to the nearest dollar in October. For more information, visit www.pricechopper.com.