News Briefs: June 12, 2023

COMPILED By WRILEY NELSON

Falk to Speak on Historic Paint Colors

MILFORD—Otsego 2000 will present a lecture on historic paint colors by Cooperstown Graduate Program Professor of Material Culture Dr. Cindy Falk at the Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14. Historically, house paint was available in limited colors, some more expensive than others, and economic and cultural norms shaped color choices. The free talk is part of the Otsego 2000 Historic Preservation Series. Light refreshments will be served. Register in advance at www.otsego2000.org or by calling (607) 547-8881. Donations are welcome.

Final Book Collection Set for Library Sale

COOPERSTOWN—Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will host its final book collection for the Summer Book Sale from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 17. Drop-off is at the Fair Street entrance. All proceeds will benefit the library. Donations of used books in good condition are welcome; outdated travel guides, dictionaries, encyclopedias or textbooks, VHS tapes and cassette tapes are not. FoVL reserves the right to reject damaged books.

Registration Open for Hartwick Day Camp

ONEONTA—Hartwick College announced that registration for its summer day camp at the Pine Lake Environmental Campus is still open. The camp focuses on nature-based educational and art activities and runs from July 17-21. Children ages 6-10 are eligible. For more information or to register, visit hartwick.edu/summercamps.

Trout Unlimited Announces Father’s Day Event

ONEONTA—The Dave Brandt Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its Father’s Day Fishing program at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 18 in Neahwa Park. All are invited. There will be a large aquarium to display the different species of fish caught. No license is required, and TU will provide loaner rods and bait to attendees. Volunteers will be on hand to help participants. Every child attending will be given a raffle ticket; the raffle winner will receive a new spinner rod and reel outfit. The drawing will be held at the end of the event, around 2 p.m., and the winner must be present. The Dave Brandt Chapter covers Otsego County and parts of Delaware County. It has about 150 members and holds meetings on the second Monday of each month at The Plains in Oneonta. Their mission is to conserve, preserve, and restore cold-water fisheries and their watersheds in North America. Father’s Day Fishing is their largest annual event.

Gilbertsville Studio To Host Mackenzie Exhibit

GILBERTSVILLE—Marcus Villagrán’s Dunderberg Gallery is hosting a one-man show of paintings by David Mackenzie (1946-2021). The gallery is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. An official opening to celebrate Mackenzie’s life will be held at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. It will feature an open mic for people to share memories about the artist or his work. Before the opening, which is free, the Killdeer Trio will present a concert; concert admission is $20.00, $15.00 for students and $10.00 for children. For more information, contact the gallery at (607) 783-2010. The Dunderberg Gallery is located at 118 Marion Avenue.

Springfield Library To Host Local History Authors

SPRINGFIELD CENTER—The Springfield Library will host local authors Nancy Einreinhofer and Suzanne Goodrich for an afternoon discussion of their new book, “Around Springfield,” at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. The book is a collection of more than 200 photographs illustrating the history of Springfield. At the event, the authors will highlight different periods, including the foundation of the town and the famous Fourth of July celebration. The book will be available for purchase, with all proceeds supporting the Springfield Historical Society. All are welcome to this free event. Call (315) 858-5802 to RSVP. For more information, contact Hanna at the library at sp.conbeer@4cls.org.