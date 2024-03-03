News Briefs: March 3, 2024

Basketball Seasons End

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown’s high school basketball teams reached the end of their 2023-2024 seasons in the playoffs. The six-seeded boys team fell 52-47 to 11-seed Sandy Creek in the first round of the Section III Class C playoffs at home on Tuesday, February 20. The Hawkeyes came within two points of overcoming a game-long deficit several times in the final minutes of play, but they were unable to close the deal. Freshman Brody Murdock led the team with 17 points, followed by 14 points from senior Charlie Lambert and nine from sophomore Cooper Coleman. The team finished their season 11-10.

The five-seeded girls team had more success, defeating 12-seed Cato-Meridian in the first round at home on Tuesday, February 20. Senior Rory Nelen led the Hawkeyes with 15 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, six blocks and four assists. Junior Mia Kaltenbach added nine points. Senior Tori France contributed eight points, two assists and three steals. Sophomore Katie Crippen had seven points, five rebounds and four steals. Seventh grader Lanie Nelen scored her first varsity basket, sinking a three-pointer in the last minute of play.

Unfortunately, the good times did not last. The Hawkeyes suffered an unanswered 19-point run in the opening minutes of a quarterfinal match against four-seed Weedsport. Despite a strong comeback attempt, they were unable to make up the deficit and ended their season with a 49-36 loss. Rory Nelen and junior Brenna Seamon scored 13 points each. Seamon put away a double with 10 rebounds, five steals and a block. Nelen made eight rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists. Cooperstown finished the season with a 15-7 record.

St. Baldrick’s Fundraiser Scheduled in Norwich

NORWICH—Norwich St. Baldrick’s Volunteer Event Organizers announced that it will hold its annual head-shaving fundraiser starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 at the Canasawacta Country Club, 261 County Road 44 in Norwich. St. Baldrick’s will honor two local children who have been affected by childhood cancer, along with their families.

The country club is a new venue; the event was held in person for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak last year. The 2023 fundraiser broke its goal of $50,000.00 and was recognized as one of the top 100 St. Baldrick’s events nationwide.

To date, the 2024 Norwich St. Baldrick’s event has 31 registered participants for the head shaving and has raised more than $18,000.00 toward its $50,000.00 goal. Visit https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/Norwich2024 to sign up or donate.

Every two minutes, a child is diagnosed with cancer. One in five childhood cancer patients in the U.S. die, and many survivors suffer long-term health consequences. St. Baldrick’s is celebrating its 25th year of fundraising for childhood cancer research; it is the largest private grant provider for this purpose in the nation.

Farmers’ Museum Spring Workshops Open for Registration

COOPERSTOWN—The Farmers’ Museum will host a number of spring workshops on Saturdays in April and May, starting Saturday, April 6. The museum’s resident experts will guide participants as they learn a new skill or simply wish to create something unique and beautiful. Workshops include blacksmithing, gardening, baking, printing. and broom making, and are aimed at various experience levels. All events require advance registration. For full descriptions and prices or to sign up, visit www.FarmersMuseum.org.