News Briefs: March 9, 2023

Girls Win Big on Saturday

SYRACUSE—The number two-seeded Cooperstown girls basketball team secured a Section III Class C title on Saturday, March 4, beating top-seeded Weedsport by a score of 64-59 at Onondaga Community College. While Weedsport enjoyed a 21-point surge in the second quarter, the Hawkeyes paced themselves, racking up 15, 15, 16 and 18 points in the quarters to ensure the win. This Saturday, March 11, Cooperstown (19-5) will play Section IV Class C champ Union Springs (23-0) at noon in Binghamton for a Central Region title.

CCE Climate Steward Training Begins on March 23

OTSEGO COUNTY—To support the goals of New York State’s Climate Smart Communities program, Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties is offering a 12-week online Climate Stewards Volunteer Training. Cornell Climate Stewards Volunteers will receive comprehensive training on climate change science, while also learning about how to plan and implement solutions in local communities.

The Cornell Climate Stewards training program covers topics such as climate science, impacts, mitigation, adaptation, public communication, interacting with local and state government, creating and planning local projects, and climate justice. Volunteers will also learn how to develop and organize community projects, write grants, and much more. Participants will become part of a growing community of trained Cornell Climate Steward volunteers who meet to share ideas, network and support local Climate Smart Community efforts.

The upcoming Cornell Climate Stewards training will be held via Zoom from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday evenings beginning on March 23 and ending on June 8. In addition to the online training, Climate Steward trainees will also have opportunities to participate in in-person programs and activities to advance the goals of Climate Smart Communities in Schoharie and Otsego counties.

Apply to become a certified CCE Climate Stewards volunteer today. There is a registration fee of $25, and scholarships are available. For more information, or to apply, visit www.cceschoharie-otsego.org or contact Liz Callahan at (607) 547-2536, extension 233.