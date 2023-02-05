News Briefs: May 2, 2023

NYSEG and RG&E to Offer Repayment Assistance

NEW YORK STATE—New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric, subsidiaries of AVANGRID Inc., announced new assistance and repayment plans for customers on April 17. Pandemic-related and winter-season pauses on service disconnections have ended, as has the corporation’s late-payment charge suspension from last fall. Customers are encouraged to contact the companies’ service lines as soon as possible to learn about repayment options. NYSEG and RG&E have come under fire for billing and customer service errors. The New York Department of Public Services received so many complaints about the companies’ billing practices that it opened an investigation in December. Shortly thereafter, News10 ABC of Albany reported on NYSEG complaints in the Capital Region. Customers reported missing bills, payments and meter reading records, sudden surprise charges of thousands of dollars, and unreachable customer service lines. NYSEG and RG&E have indicated compliance with the investigation.

State, Counties To Offer Online Civil Service Exam for Corrections Officers

NEW YORK STATE—The state Department of Civil Service announced that 40 county civil service agencies will offer an online examination for corrections officer positions. For many counties, this will be the first time the test is offered online. There is a critical statewide shortage of qualified applicants for this public safety role. Candidates should apply for the exam before May 12 and complete it online from June 1-30. The state also offers an online corrections officer trainee exam for positions with New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision facilities. County sheriffs’ departments have an estimated 1,000 corrections officer openings across the state, and DOCCS has at least another 1,000. For the complete list of county positions available, visit https://www.cs.ny.gov/jobseeker/local/co-exam-list.cfm. The DOCCS list may be found at https://www.cs.ny.gov/testing/dec-instrument/cot-overview.cfm.

Hartwick College Receives Grant to Enhance Inclusive STEM Opportunities

ONEONTA—In November of 2022, Hartwick College received a $500,000.00 grant from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute to develop science, technology, engineering and math opportunities, particularly for students belonging to historically excluded groups. The grant is part of HHMI’s Inclusive Excellence 3 initiative, which is intended to promote equitable STEM access and outcomes. “I am so grateful to the Howard Hughes Medical Institute for incentivizing the prioritization of inclusive teaching and learning practices across the STEM disciplines,” said Hartwick College President Darren Reisberg. The college intends to support more student-led STEM clubs, provide faculty professional development and otherwise increase student engagement.

SUNY Oneonta New Host of SUNY COIL Center

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta is the new host of the SUNY Collaborative Online International Learning Center. The SUNY COIL Center is the largest and oldest service of its kind and connects classes from more than 140 global universities. It allows professors and students to collaborate across disciplines and cultures. For example, SUNY Oneonta Professor Anuradhaa Shastri had students in an educational psychology course collaborate with students from a business communication course at Jindal Global University in Sonipat, India. The students worked together on a number of cultural and digital literacy projects. SUNY COIL began at SUNY Purchase in 2004 and has been located at SUNY System Administration for over a decade. Oneonta has been a leading COIL participant for the past eight years. It will host the service for two years with an opportunity to renew. For more information, contact Executive Director Hope Windle at hope.windle@oneonta.edu.

Forbes Names Excellus BlueCross BlueShield as Second-Best Midsize Employer in US

UTICA—“Forbes” ranked Excellus BlueCross BlueShield at number two on its 2023 list of America’s Best Midsize Employers. Forbes and Statista Inc. compiled the list by surveying 45,000 employees across 25 industries on their willingness to recommend their employer to friends and family. Five hundred midsize and 500 large employers received awards. Full lists can be found on the “Forbes” website.

State Department of Labor Finalizes Farm Worker Overtime Regulations

NEW YORK STATE—The New York State Department of Labor announced recently it had finalized and adopted new farm worker overtime regulations. The overtime pay threshold will be reduced to 56 hours on January 1, 2024, and will decrease by four hours every other year until it reaches 40 hours in 2032. “These new regulations advance New York State’s continued commitment to workers while protecting our farms,” said NYSDOL Commissioner Roberta Reardon. Governor Kathy Hochul and the Legislature have recently enacted new tax credits to help farmers adapt to the overtime changes.

NY Landmarks Invites Historic Houses of Worship To Join Open House

NEW YORK STATE—The New York Landmarks Conservancy has called for religious congregations to join its 13th annual Sacred Sites Open House on May 20 and 21. Sacred Sites celebrates the diversity and history of New York’s houses of worship. The open house has attracted thousands of visitors to religious buildings over the last decade to learn about the art, architecture, history and programming they host. This year’s theme, “Congregations and Communities: 50 Years of Sacred Sites,” seeks to highlight how sacred sites create community connections through the services they offer, social ties they create, and the spaces they provide for people from all walks of life. The Landmarks Conservancy recommends that congregations provide information about public events and programming as well as their historic buildings. Many participants offer guided tours, refreshments, organ demonstrations or other musical performances. To be included in the online Open House Weekend Guide, congregations must register by May 6. The New York Landmarks Conservancy offers a detailed guide to assist participants in setting up a memorable open house. For more information or to register, visit https://nylandmarks.org/sacred-sites-open-house/.

USDA Value-Added Producers Grant Applications Sought

ONEONTA—The Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship has announced that applications for the Value-Added Producers Grant are now being accepted. The VAPG helps agricultural producers generate new products, marketing opportunities and revenue sources. Paper applications will be accepted through May 16 and electronic applications will be accepted through May 11. Small producers, beginning producers, producers from socially disadvantaged backgrounds, cooperatives and family farms may receive priority. For more information, visit rd.usda.gov. One-on-one assistance in navigating the grant is available via CADE by contacting James Cagle at james@cadefarms.org.

Upstate Family Health Center Receives Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Health Equity Award

UTICA— Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield recently awarded Upstate Family Health Center a Health Equity Award of $30,000.00 to support their Integrated Behavioral Health, Primary Care and Substance Abuse program. According to the announcement, this program brings substance abuse services, behavioral healthcare and primary care together to provide a comprehensive plan to effectively treat patients in a stigma-free environment. Upstate Family Health Center is a non-profit Federally Qualified Health Center that provides primary care to support the most vulnerable and high-risk residents of the Mohawk Valley. UFHC’s mission is to improve the overall health and well-being of the community by providing accessible, comprehensive, high quality primary care to all people without discrimination and regardless of ability to pay. In 2021, UFHC provided more than 25,000 appointments to 7,400 individuals. Excellus BCBS Health Equity Award funding supports underserved populations with health disadvantages due to race, ethnicity, disability, sex, gender and/or rural disparities. Award categories include, but are not limited to, improving the community’s physical health and mental health, reducing social disparities in healthcare, and ensuring access to healthcare services. Grant recipients were selected based on clear, defined goals and measurable results for reducing health disparities and improving health equity. For the latest information on the health plan’s community investments and partnerships, visit https://news.excellusbcbs.com/news-room/community-investments-partnerships.

OCCA to Offer Watershed Education Course for Teachers

DAVENPORT—The Otsego County Conservation Association announced its summer professional development opportunity for teachers in the New York portion of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Regional teachers are invited to the Watershed Education Institute to learn how to integrate watershed studies into their curricula. Training activities will include field and classroom activities and independent time to plan a watershed educational experience.

The program is free and funded through an agreement with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Watershed Education and Training program. There will be two sessions, on July 10-12 and 14-16. Teachers are invited to stay at the Pine Lake Environmental Campus, outside of Davenport Center, or to commute. They will receive support materials, lesson plans and other resources, and will have the opportunity to participate in an optional NOAA Project WET training event on July 13. CTLE credits are available. For more information or to apply, visit occainfo.org/bwet. Registration closes on May 19.

Orpheus Theatre To Produce “Rent”

ONEONTA—Orpheus Theatre will present the iconic musical “Rent” on May 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and on May 14 at 3 p.m. A rock musical that follows a group of struggling artists and musicians in New York City’s East Village during the height of the AIDS epidemic, Rent’s story centers around Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, and his roommate Roger, a musician who is HIV-positive, as they navigate their relationships and artistic pursuits amidst the challenges of poverty, illness, and loss. Tickets will be available at the door, but reservations are recommended. Visit orpheustheatre.org for more information or buy tickets.