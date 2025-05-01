News Briefs: May 1, 2025 Continued

‘First Friday’ Features Art, Open Mic, Live Music

CHERRY VALLEY—As part of Cherry Valley’s monthly “First Friday” lineup, 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, will host an opening reception for “Elemental” from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, May 2. The Telegraph School will hold an open mic event from 6-9 p.m. at the Old School Cafe, 2 Genesee Street, and The Kennesaw Mountain Boys will perform live at Red Shed Ale House, 10 Main Street, from 7-9 p.m. For more information, visit www.cherryvalley.com.

Hartwick College Native Plant Sale Starts Friday

ONEONTA—A native plant sale will be held on Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3 at the Hartwick College greenhouse in the Johnstone Science Center. The sale is sponsored by the Native Plant Initiative at Hartwick College and will feature a variety of native perennials and ferns, some of which have been grown from ecotypic seeds from upstate New York and planted by Hartwick students. Proceeds from this sale will benefit Super Heroes Humane Society. Sale hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Parking is available near the greenhouse. For additional information, contact Peter Fauth at fauthp@hartwick.edu.

Exhibits Seeks to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence

ONEONTA—“Meghan’s Voice: Bear Witness,” a multimedia art installation by art and design major Alaina Rullo (’25) that “illuminates the often-hidden realities of abusive romantic relationships” can be viewed through Saturday, May 3 at the SUNY Oneonta’s Project Space Gallery. Attendees should be advised that this exhibition is about domestic violence and contains graphic depictions of intimate partner physical abuse and death.

Through the story of Meghan Kiefer, a young woman whose life was tragically ended by domestic violence, the exhibition portrays the escalating cycle of abuse that led to her untimely death. According to a press release, this immersive environment allows visitors to connect deeply with Meghan’s humanity and is brought to life through diverse media, including photography, acrylic paintings, silhouette cutouts, and graphic design.

“In addition to Meghan’s personal narrative, the installation exposes the broader societal impact of domestic violence, revealing its alarming prevalence across the U.S.,” said Gallery Director Sarah Simpson. “At its core, ‘Meghan’s Voice’ serves as a call to action. It bridges the personal and the collective and challenges viewers to move beyond passive observation while creating space for advocacy and empathy. Visitors are invited to confront the emotional toll of abuse, understand its pervasive societal presence, and reflect on the urgent need for compassion and intervention.”

Admission to SUNY Oneonta’s art galleries is free and open to the public. Visitors can receive parking passes through the University Police Department. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, contact Simpson at Sarah.Simpson@oneonta.edu or (607) 436-2445.

Glinski Featured at CAA ‘Meet the Artist’ Event

COOPERSTOWN—Sasha Glinski, a visual artist fascinated by the ever-changing landscapes of Central New York, will be featured at a “Meet the Artist” event on Saturday, May 3 from 2-4 p.m. at the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Glinski’s work is currently being featured at CAA in an exhibit titled “From Backyard to Bog.” “Otsego County is the place I’ve found my artistic voice, so it feels really good to be presenting ‘From Backyard to Bog’ in a setting that it couldn’t have existed without,” Glinski said. She can be found at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market on a monthly basis, vending original paintings as well as prints, stickers, and cards, according to a press release.

Palmiter To Receive SUNY Delhi Honorary Doctorate

DELHI— SUNY Delhi has announced that James Palmiter, Class of 1981 and a nationally-recognized entrepreneur and innovator in financial technology, will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree by the State University of New York Board of Trustees. The honor will be conferred during SUNY Delhi’s 2025 commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 17, in recognition of Palmiter’s outstanding achievements, visionary leadership, and embodiment of the values central to SUNY’s mission of access, opportunity, and excellence.

A graduate of SUNY Delhi’s Hospitality and Restaurant Management program, Palmiter’s journey took him from his rural, working-class background to a national stage as a highly regarded innovator, entrepreneur, and financial industry leader. His accomplishments as an industry pioneer have been widely recognized, including features in the Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance, Law360, and Fortune, as well as industry acclaim for his role in reshaping financial disclosure systems.

Palmiter’s story resonates with SUNY Delhi’s mission to provide accessible, high-quality education that empowers students to shape their own paths to success, official said.

“James Palmiter’s career is a testament to the transformative power of a SUNY Delhi education,” said SUNY Delhi President Mary Bonderoff. “Jim’s remarkable success sends a powerful message to our current and future students: With hard work and perseverance, your SUNY Delhi education can be a launch pad to greatness and take you to the top in any industry. We are honored to recognize his extraordinary achievements and the inspiration he provides to our students and alumni.”