News Briefs: November 10, 2023

Major’s Inn Ready for Annual Holiday Bazaar

GILBERTSVILLE—The Major’s Inn, located at 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville, will hold its annual Holiday Bazaar November 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The inn’s ballroom will be filled with handcrafted items, holiday decorations, vintage pieces, baked goods and more. Lunch, including homemade soups and desserts, will be available beginning at 11 a.m. “Our Holiday Bazaar is always a great opportunity for people to get a head start on their gift shopping,” said Cece Rowe, director of the Major’s Inn Foundation. Proceeds will go to the Major’s Inn Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the restoration and maintenance of the Major’s Inn, a Tudor-style edifice listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For more information, call (607) 783-2393 or (607) 783-2967.

4-H Horse Program Calendars are Available

OTSEGO COUNTY—Otsego County 4-H announced that the New York State 4-H Horse Program Calendar is available for order until November 10. All photos in the calendar were taken by New York 4-H youth; proceeds support the program statewide. Calendars are $25.00 and make good gifts for horse lovers. Checks should be made out to “Cornell University.” The order form may be found at https://www.facebook.com/otsegocounty4H.

Bassett Recognized as Age-Friendly Health System

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Healthcare Network announced on Wednesday, October 18 that all five of its hospitals have been recognized as Age-Friendly Health Systems, an initiative of the John A. Hartford Foundation and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement in partnership with the American Hospital Association and the Catholic Health Association of the United States. Hospitals and health systems earn this designation with rigorous standards and evidence-based interventions specifically designed to improve care for older adults.

“Caring for the older adults in our region is a privilege and we are proud to be a leader in providing age-friendly healthcare across our entire network,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Tommy Ibrahim. “As of 2021, one in six New York State residents were aged 65 or older. This demographic is expected to continue growing over the next few years and decades. Providing not only reliable but exceptional healthcare to this population is imperative to rural health.”

Writers Salon to Host Student Open Mic

ONEONTA—Community Arts Network of Oneonta’s Writers Salon will hold a special open mic night for students from SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 16. All majors, as well as students from other colleges, are invited to share fiction, poetry and creative nonfiction. Cassandra Miller, author of the “Townie” blog of things to do in Oneonta, will be the guest host.

Dairy Producers Face Packaging Shortage

NEW YORK STATE—The Northeast Dairy Producers Association released a statement on Wednesday, November 1 noting that a national shortage of paperboard has limited the availability of individual milk cartons and impacted the supply of milk to schools.

“To be clear, this is strictly a packaging issue and not a milk supply issue,” the release said. “Dairy processors are working diligently with industry partners to find alternative solutions for serving fresh nutritious milk in schools as well as other institutions like hospitals, nursing homes and prisons, including pouring milk from gallon jugs as well as exploring the possibility of installing milk dispensers. We encourage school food service directors to contact their dairy distributors to strategize a milk delivery system that works best for their district until this packaging issue is resolved.”

FAM to Present Susan Fenimore Cooper Lecture

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum will present “Susan Fenimore Cooper’s Reckoning with Native American Dispossession,” a live Zoom lecture with researcher and professor Rochelle L. Johnson at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 16. The presentation will examine Cooper’s growing understanding of the Native American peoples of the region she called home. Through her history writing, essays, and letters, the audience will examine her concern with the young nation’s continuing theft and conquest of land. The program will feature a live question and answer session. Registration is required via FAM’s website or on Eventbrite. There is a suggested donation of $15.00 for the lecture.

ASSE Offers High School Study-Abroad

NEW YORK—ASSE International reminds the public that qualified high-school students can spend an academic year, semester or summer in Europe, Asia, the Americas, Australia or South Africa as part of the ASSE International Student Exchange Program. A non-profit, public-benefit organization, ASSE is dedicated to promoting closer cultural ties between the U.S. and other countries. Students aged 15-18 qualify on the basis of academic performance, character references and a genuine desire to experience life abroad with a volunteer host family. Prior knowledge of the host country’s language is not a requirement. Scholarships are available and are based on academic performance, leadership skills and financial need. ASSE also offers hosting opportunities to local families. For more information, contact 1 (800) 677-2773 or asseusaeast@asse.com, or visit www.asse.com.

SUNY Delhi Receives Major Gift

DELHI—SUNY Delhi received a $75,000.00 gift from Barnard Construction to expand scholarship opportunities for students pursuing degrees in construction management. The gift is intended to support the next generation of industry leaders and inspire students to seek careers in heavy civil construction such as the management of dam, tunnel, and power delivery projects. Barnard Construction is a leading heavy civil construction company based in Bozeman, Montana. It is a long-time SUNY Delhi partner and is a member of the college’s Construction Management Advisory Council.