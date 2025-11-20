News Briefs: November 20, 2025

OLT Receives Resilience Grant

NEW YORK—The Nature Conservancy in New York awarded $500,000.00 to a dozen projects across the state through its 2025 Climate Resilience Grant Program. Now in its fifth year, the program funds land trusts, local governments, Tribal Nations and nonprofit organizations that work to conserve lands, protect wetlands and shorelines, and otherwise build statewide resilience to climate change. This year’s projects will protect more than 1,200 acres, including a 242-acre project by Otsego Land Trust. For more information, visit nature.org/en-us/newsroom/2025-climate-resilience-grantees/.

Hall of Fame Ballot Released

COOPERSTOWN—The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum released its ballot for the Class of 2026 on Monday, November 17. The list of 12 new and 15 returning candidates will be mailed to more than 400 voting members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America; a player must be named on at least 75 percent of returned ballots to be elected. The new candidates are outfielders Ryan Braun, Matt Kemp, Alex Gordon, Shin-Soo Choo, Nick Markakis and Hunter Pence, infielders Howie Kendrick and Daniel Murphy, pitchers Cole Hamels, Gio González and Rick Porcello, and designated hitter Edwin Encarnación. They are joined by returning candidates Bobby Abreu, Carlos Beltrán, Mark Buehrle, Félix Hernández, Torii Hunter, Andruw Jones, Dustin Pedroia, Andy Pettitte, Manny Ramírez, Álex Rodríguez, Francisco Rodríguez, Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley, Omar Vizquel, and David Wright. All ballots must be postmarked before December 31. Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch will announce the results at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 20 on MLB Network.

Historical Society Meeting Set

MARYLAND—The Town of Maryland Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at the AmVets Hall, 25 Main Street in Schenevus, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 23. There will be a presentation on the region’s history during the American Revolution, followed by a community discussion on preparations for the upcoming 250th anniversary of independence. All are welcome.

Holiday Greens Sale Returns

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Garden Club will hold its annual Holiday Greens Sale and Luncheon at St. James Episcopal Church, 205 Main Street in Oneonta, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 9. The sale will include fresh arrangements, wreaths, sprays and baked goods. Coffee, hot chocolate and tea will be available for purchase. All proceeds support the club’s beautification efforts in downtown Oneonta.

Jewelry Collab Announced

COOPERSTOWN—Two Cooperstown jewelry institutions, J. Gorman Fine Jewelry and Karen Katz Studio, will launch their first collaborative collection at Gorman’s shop at 54 Main Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 22. It combines Victorian, Art Deco, costume and other vintage pieces collected, designed or hand-crafted by the two jewelers. For more information, contact Gorman at (707) 546-7626 or Katz at (607) 434-3418.

Eloise & Co. To Perform

COOPERSTOWN—Beloved folk trio Eloise & Co. will perform for Cooperstown Concerts at The Otesaga Resort Hotel as part of their North American tour on Sunday, November 22. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors open at 7. Acoustic American quartet Fast Friends will perform across the hall in the Lounge from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Featuring Becky Tracy (fiddle, octave fiddle, vocals), Rachel Bell (accordion, vocals) and Rachel Aucoin (piano), Eloise & Co. draws on a diverse range of musical influences, from Celtic reels to waltzes and Quebecois folk tunes. For more information or to buy tickets, visit cooperstownconcerts.org.

Athletes Named All-Stars

ONEONTA—Hartwick College’s field hockey program landed seven student-athletes on the Empire 8 All-Conference teams. First-Team all-stars included junior Katelyn Klotz of South Glens Falls, junior Hope Angioletti of Hopewell Junction, junior Mackenzie Hubbard of High Falls and Ava Reynolds of South Glens Falls. Reynolds was also named Empire 8 Goalkeeper of the Year, starting in all 17 games and recording 114 saves. Natalie O’Malley of Pleasantville earned a spot on the Second Team list, and Kayla Kinkel of Hopewell Junction and Makayla Barnes of Sidney were named to the Third Team. Senior Zoe Wagner of Lockport was Field Hockey Sportswoman of the Year.

Four Hawks from the women’s volleyball team also received All-Conference honors. Seniors Braelyn Hornick and Shelby Swartz, both of Candor, were named to the First Team. Sophomore Lucille Walker of Ithaca earned a spot on the Second Team, and Oneonta junior Isabella Gracias was named to the Third Team.

Art Garage Show Opens Friday

COOPERSTOWN—The Art Garage will open its last exhibition of the year, “Something Old, Something New: The Holiday Show,” at a reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, November 21. Featuring cyanotypes, paper earrings, woodblock prints and more by more than 10 local and regional artists, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays for the rest of the year. There will be open houses and artists’ talks and demonstrations during open hours on December 6 and 13. For more information, contact leartgarage@gmail.com or (607) 547-5327.

Death Linked to Tick Bites

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA—University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers identified the first confirmed death caused by a tick-borne “meat allergy” in an otherwise-healthy 47-year-old man who passed away in summer 2024. The New Jersey man died abruptly four hours after eating a hamburger at a barbeque. This mysterious illness is caused by the bite of the Lone Star tick, which can sensitize people to alpha-gal, a sugar found in mammalian meat. Patients then suffer from allergic symptoms such as rash, nausea and vomiting after exposure to this sugar, but this was the first confirmed case of fatal anaphylaxis. The condition was discovered by UVA’s Thomas Platts-Mills, MA, PhD, who remains the foremost expert and researcher on the subject. Although much remains to be discovered, the public is advised that severe abdominal pain occurring three to five hours after consuming beef, pork or lamb should be investigated as possible anaphylaxis, especially if they have suffered tick or tick larva bites that itch for more than a week. Platts-Mills and his colleagues published their findings in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice.

CAA Preps for Wreath Festival

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Art Association’s ever-popular Adorn-a-Door Wreath Festival will return to the upstairs ballroom of the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 29. More than 100 festive wreaths decorated by local businesses, artists and families will be available by silent auction. The drawing for the much-anticipated “Dinner’s On Us” raffle item, featuring a week’s worth of gift certificates to local restaurants valued at $400.00, will take place at 4 p.m. There is a suggested entry donation of $5.00. All proceeds support CAA and its scholarship fund for local high schoolers. For more information, visit cooperstownart.com.

Analysis Shows Grid is Ready

ALBANY—Non-partisan energy-issue think tank Switchbox released a report demonstrating that New York State’s power grid has more than enough capacity to handle the rollout of the All-Electric Buildings Law on January 1. Despite signing the bill in 2023, Governor Kathy Hochul has considered stalling its implementation. According to the report, new power use under the AEBL will take place overwhelmingly in winter, when New York’s grid has significant spare capacity of up to 23 percent. The worst strains on the electrical grid happen in the summer due to air conditioner use, which virtually all new buildings have with or without the law. New York builds about 45,000 new units per year, and the study found that the AEBL will account for only about seven percent of the new winter peak growth forecasted by the New York Independent System Operator. Switchbox also noted that an average family could save up to $1,080.00 per year by living in an all-electric single-family home; rural households with no gas distribution network could save an average of $2,650.00 per year by replacing their oil furnace with a heat pump. To view the full report, visit switch.box/aeba-grid.

BCI Participates in Cancer Trial

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Cancer Institute was among the first U.S. cancer centers to participate in an international clinical trial for patients with inoperable, advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer. The new highly targeted radiation therapy, Alpha Tau Medical’s Alpha DaRT, is implanted directly into the tumor. Thirty patients will be enrolled in the experimental treatment. Patients who believe they may qualify should inquire at ClinicalTrialsCTC@bassett.org.

25 Main Schedules Workshops

CHERRY VALLEY—25 Main Collective’s November exhibition, “Inspired by a Book,” will be on display through Sunday, November 30. Many of the more than 20 featured artists will present a panel discussion in the gallery at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 23. 25 Main is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday in November, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday in December, with availability on Monday and Tuesday by appointment or chance. Wendy Reich will lead a vintage postcard and ornament workshop from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, November 30, and a Nip and Sip mosaic trees project from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 4. Both are $50.00. The collective will have an open house for its Holiday Market from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, December 5 in conjunction with Cherry Valley’s Holiday Weekend, which runs from 5-10 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, December 6 and 7. Amanda Trumbull will lead a bead and wire snowflake crafting workshop from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, December 6. Registration is $30.00. Class spaces are limited; contact 25maincollective@gmail.com to sign up.

Weaver To Hold Open House

CHERRY VALLEY—Thistle Hill Weavers, 143 Ben Baxter Road in Cherry Valley, will hold its annual Holiday Open House from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, December 6 and 7. This unique textile mill is a living museum, preserving and continuing to use historic looms built in America’s manufacturing heyday in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The weavers will demonstrate their looms and warping systems as they reproduce historic textiles. Hand towels, placemats, scarves and other fabric products will be available for sale. Mill owner and internationally-recognized textile historian Rabbit Goody will present a brief lecture on spinning and weaving in rural New York between 1806 and 1822 at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

ByHeart Forumula Is Recalled

ALBANY—The FDA and CDC, alongside state and local partners including the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, have issued a contamination investigation warning for infant botulism contamination in ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula. The potential outbreak affects lot numbers 206VABP/251261P2 (“Use by 01 Dec 2026”) and 206VABP/251131P2 (“Use by 01 Dec 2026”), sold at retailers and online. Lot code and use-by dates are located on the bottom of the can. Botulism is a bacterial infection that damages nerves, leading to muscle paralysis, difficulty breathing and even death. Parents and caregivers should immediately dispose of any formula from these lots. Infants displaying constipation, poor feeding, loss of head control or difficulty swallowing should receive immediate medical attention. Symptoms may take several weeks to develop following ingestion. As of November 8, 13 cases of infant botulism had been reported across the states of Arizona, California, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Washington.

Chamber Announces Events

UNADILLA—The Unadilla Chamber of Commerce will hold its tree lighting and Santa parade at 5:45 p.m. Marchers should line up at I-88 Access Road and Main Street starting at 5 p.m. Visits and photos with Santa will begin at the William Bauer Community Center, 246 Main Street, immediately following the parade. Each child will receive one free photo print. St. Matthew’s Church, 240 Main Street, will serve hot soup and sandwiches from 4-7 p.m. There will be a donation drive to collect non-perishable food for the food pantry. The next chamber meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, December 2, location to be announced.

Barnes Joins Roxbury Group

ROXBURY—The Roxbury Arts Group announced that Patrick Barnes will join the organization as its new executive director on November 25. Born and raised in Stamford, Barnes holds a master’s degree in arts administration and museum studies. He has served locally as executive director of the West Kortright Center in East Meredith, director of programs at Arts & Rec in Stamford, and director of the Western Catskills Community Revitalization Council. Community members are invited to meet Barnes and support the arts at the holiday dance party on Friday, December 5. Tickets and information are available at roxburyartsgroup.org.

Open Mic Is This Saturday

SCHUYLER LAKE—Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street in Schuyler Lake, will hold its next monthly Coffee House and Open Mic at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 22. All types of performers, from musicians and poets to dancers and comedians, are welcome to sign up for a 10-15 minute set. Admission is free but donations are accepted.

CCS To Present Winter Concert

ONEONTA—Catskill Choral Society will present its winter concert, “A Journey of Peace and Joy,” at 66 Chestnut Street in Oneonta on Friday and Saturday, December 5 and 6. Directed by Dr. Joseph Han, the concert will feature the 60-member choral society, pianist Timothy Horne and a performance by the CCS Youth Choir. The program includes the Four Nocturnes of Heinrich von Herzogenberg, Martin Lauridsen’s “Sure on this Shining Night” and a selection of gospel pieces. Tickets are available at CatskillChoralSociety.org, Green Earth Health Food Market (4 Market Street in Oneonta) and Cooperstown Natural Foods (61 Linden Avenue). They will also be available at the door.

Rhodes Places 16th in States

QUEENSBURY—Cooperstown/Milford/Laurens sophomore Evelyn Rhodes finished 16th in a field of 132 runners at the Class C State Cross Country Championship on Saturday, November 15. She clocked in at 19:14 and earned a medal for the top-20 finish.

The rest of the team finished their season at the Section III Championships at Mount Markham on Saturday, November 8. Rhodes qualified for the state meet with a fifth-place finish. The girls team ran incomplete, but Courtney McCarthy (21:01), Olivia Temp (22:34), and Maggie Heavner (23:48) placed 21st, 50th, and 68th, respectively. The boys team finished sixth of 18 complete teams, led by Jacob Johnson (15th, 18:04). Owen Capozza Flannigan (16th, 18:09), Hu Agostino (46th, 19:24), Wyatt Capozza Flannigan (50th, 19:37) and Brendan Heavner (67th, 20:06) rounded out the scoring for the Hawkeyes.

Como Featured in Publication

HERKIMER—Herkimer College Associate Professor of Studio Art Justin Como was featured in “Mohawk Valley Museums,” a regional online publication that highlights local history and culture institutions. Outside of the classroom, Como is an active community artist who volunteers with The Art Thing Collaborative and led the mural project at the Stone Soup American Bistro and Herb Garden. He also coordinates exhibits for the Cogar Gallery and serves as advisor to the college’s Art Club. Como earned his BFA from SUNY Oswego and MFA in sculpture and expanded practice from Ohio University. He is open to commissions and may be reached at justincomo.com or on Instagram at @forever_exhaling.

Free Workshops Announced

STAMFORD—Headwaters Arts Center will offer three free holiday crafting workshops from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 6, Friday, December 12 and Saturday, December 20. Held at 66 Main Street in Stamford, the classes include all materials and will offer light refreshments. Participants will make felt ornaments, unique gift wrapping and gingerbread houses on the three days, respectively. For more information, visit roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops.

Smart Meter Rollout Continues

BINGHAMTON—New York State Electric and Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric continue their efforts to upgrade their customers to smart meters, offering expanded convenience and flexibility in understanding and managing energy use. Bill estimates, onsite visits and customer meter reads will decline significantly, officials said in a press release. The new technology also allows residents to monitor and control their energy use in real time. Those who have previously opted out of the program or who have legacy meters indoors may call (800) 572-1111 to join the waitlist. Additionally, the companies are in the midst of a $1.5-million project to move all natural gas meters from home and business interiors to the outdoors, improving convenience and safety. Call NYSEG for more information.

WHC to Host Gingerbread Stroll

COOPERSTOWN—Welcome Home Cooperstown’s December community gathering will be a festive gingerbread stroll beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 2. The Village Library will host holiday crafts and story time, and there will be a free gingerbread house decorating workshop in the upstairs ballroom from 3:30-5 p.m. while supplies last. Cooperstown Central School faculty and board members will join the decorating to meet new residents. The first floor meet and greet will feature live music by Polly Messenger, and the Cooperstown Art Association will open its Holiday Show and Sale for special evening hours. After the Village Hall, participants are encouraged to stroll up Main Street, where more than 20 local businesses and restaurants will stay open until 7 p.m. for holiday shopping. All community members are welcome.

Gas Prices Creep Up

UTICA—The average price of gasoline in New York State rose by a penny to $3.13 a gallon over the week ending Monday, November 17, AAA Northeast announced. Domestic demand increased from 8.87 to 9.02 million barrels per day, and inventories dropped nearly 4 percent below the seasonal average due to booming exports. Northeast inventories accounted for much of the decline as American oil and gas shipments to Europe increased to compensate for disrupted supplies from Russia and the Middle East. New York’s price is two cents higher than last month and the same as this week last year. For more information, visit gasprices.aaa.com.