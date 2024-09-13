Susan Mayr: “Plattecove,” 2012

News Briefs: September 13, 2024

Roxbury Arts Announces Mayr Exhibit

ROXBURY—The Roxbury Arts Group will host an exhibition by painter Susan Mayr at its Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street in Stamford, from September 14 through November 2. Mayr has been active since 1983, but “Nature Ruthlessly Recalled” is her first major show in the Catskills in more than two decades. It features large scale and smaller works offering great natural beauty without direct representation. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. There will be a free opening reception from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, September 14.

Criminal Justice Lecture Scheduled

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta and the Oneonta chapter of the NAACP will co-host a lecture on surprising changes in the New York State criminal justice system by Dr. Shawn Bushway at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18. It will be held in the Great Room of the Center for Racial Justice and Inclusive Excellence in Lee Hall. Bushway is a policy researcher and professor of public administration and policy at SUNY Albany, and a founding member of the New York State Permanent Commission on Sentence Reform. His talk will focus on recent trends in racial disparities in New York’s justice system.

SUNY Delhi Enrolls Largest Class

DELHI—SUNY Delhi welcomed more than 1,400 new in-person and online students to orientation on Monday, August 19, the largest incoming class in its 111-year history. It beat the previous record year of 2017. About 1,100 of the new class are residential or commuting undergraduates. Delhi’s most popular majors for the upcoming academic year are nursing, veterinary science technology, electrical construction and biology.

UAW Endorse Martini for Assembly

ONEONTA—United Auto Workers Region 9 announced their endorsement of four-term Otsego County Legislator Adrienne Martini (D-Oneonta) for New York State Assembly District 122 on Tuesday, August 27.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of UAW Region 9 and the automotive, aerospace and steel workers they represent,” Martini said. “As an assemblymember, I will always stand up for working people and their right to a decent wage.”

UAW Region 9 members make doors, quarter panels, hoods, fenders and other stamped parts for Ford F-150, 250 and 350 trucks, Flex, Edge, Focus, Econoline vehicles, and for Lincoln MKX and MKTs. Members also build the V-22 Osprey troop transport helicopter and the Chinook medium-lift helicopter–and includes members at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

AmeriCU Recognized as Top Workplace

ROME—American Banker recognized AmeriCU Credit Union as one of the Best Credit Unions to Work For in 2024. It placed 27th on a list of 70 top institutions nationwide, leading the field in New York.

“We are excited to be recognized as one of the Best Credit Unions to Work For,” said President and CEO Ron Belle. “By promoting an environment of growth, learning, and teamwork, our team can focus on connecting with our members to provide exceptional service. We are committed to continually enhancing our workplace environment and encouraging a culture of collaboration.”

Oneida Indian Nation Breaks Ground on Casino Expansion

ONEIDA INDIAN NATION HOMELANDS—The Oneida Indian Nation held a groundbreaking event for a $50 million expansion of Point Place Casino on Tuesday, August 20. The project will double the size of the gaming floor and add a 100-room hotel and restaurant, as well as other amenities. It will generate more than 200 construction jobs, increase tourism and create new employment opportunities. Point Place is an Oneida-owned entity of Turning Stone Enterprises located in Bridgeport.

Delaware County Arts Grant Cycle Opens

DELAWARE COUNTY—Applications for Delaware County Arts Grants, a New York State Council on the Arts program administered by the Roxbury Arts Group, will open on Friday, October 18. Applicants can receive up to $5,000.00 in funding for projects in three areas: Community Arts, Creative Learning and Individual Artist. Each person must attend an information session or one-on-one appointment, with options available across the county between October and December. Applications are due Friday, January 17. For more information or a complete list of sessions, visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/.

New York Gas Prices Continue Slide

UTICA—AAA Northeast announced on Monday, September 9 that the average price of gasoline in New York State declined 5 cents to $3.47 over the past week. The price is 15 cents lower than one month ago and 46 cents lower than last year. AAA speculated that the rapid decline in prices was due to end-of-summer demand decreases and falling stock and commodity markets.