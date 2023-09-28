News from the Noteworthy from Helios Care

Aging Population a Growing Problem

What do you do, when you don’t know what to do? So many families find themselves in this situation today. I often encounter a friend or acquaintance who has a family member who is in the hospital or suffering from declining functionality and they are at a loss as what to do. Unfortunately, there are limited services for in-home support and it can be costly.

The problem for New York is growing exponentially. According to Governor Hochul’s Master Plan for Aging, New York has the fourth-largest population of older adults in the U.S., with 3.2 million New Yorkers—or about 16 percent—over the age of 65. The population of over 60 is projected to grow to 5.3 million by 2030 and those over 80 years of age exceeding 1.2 million.

The truth is, there will not be enough hospital and nursing home beds to accommodate the population under our current healthcare delivery model. Helios Care is engaging with Bassett Healthcare Network and other community-based organizations to develop a more integrated, braided delivery system to provide care in the home to allow aging in place. We know that individuals heal better in a home environment. And, of course, we need to address the social determinates of health, shelter, food, heating, etc.

When Helios Care staff engages with a patient in their home, they can address those social determinates of health and we have data showing that we have improved their health, and at a lower cost. You may be surprised that not all hospice patients die. Some get better and return to being able to function and live in a home setting.

What we also provide is support to the family caregivers. That has been identified as one of the greatest areas of satisfaction for caregivers. Care for a family member is a tremendous challenge and Helios Care provides 24/7 support via phone to provide guidance and reassurance to the caregiver.

New York is the first state to receive AARP’s age-friendly designation with the goal of providing programs for older adults and their families, while also addressing challenges related to communication, coordination, caregiving, long-term care financing, and innovative care models with the overarching aim of furthering the ability for more to age with dignity and independence.

Helios Care and other agencies such as the county Office for the Aging and Bassett Healthcare Network are engaging in how to meet these goals for the populations we serve. As you might guess, Otsego and surrounding counties are aging at a more rapid rate than the rest of New York. Additionally, the rural nature and sparse population density only makes the challenges greater for the local providers of care.

The local providers of care are also focused on the disparity of care, which is not as much social-economic or ethnically based, but rather dictated by geography. If you live in a population center, you will have better access to care. So one vital component is to be able to send healthcare providers to the patient to be the eyes and ears for the physician or advance practice clinician.

I am proud of the local health system and community-based organizations who are working to face this challenge for our communities and look forward to sharing more as our plans come together.

Dan Ayres is president and chief executive officer of Helios Care.