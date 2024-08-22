CANO’s upcoming event, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” will feature The Lunachix, an Oneonta-based fusion/belly dance troupe. (Photo provided)

News from the Noteworthy from the Community Arts Network of Oneonta

CANO’s Audience, Offerings Are Growing

The Community Arts Network of Oneonta provides arts education, artistic and cultural presentations, community events, and more to the greater Oneonta region. Currently, it is preparing for a fairy-festival type event, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and winding down the Summer Arts Program for Kids and Teens. While the organization has experienced many changes since its inception in 1970—when it was called UCCCA—a more diverse demographic attending, and participating in, events and programming has spurred the organization’s evolution.

According to Executive Director Hope Von Stengel, until recently CANO was primarily recognized as a space for visual art exhibits, the Chili Bowl Cook-Off and the Summer Arts Program for Kids.

“Within the past two years, our audience has grown and we responded by providing more opportunities to attract the public and local artists. Last year, we expanded the Summer Arts Program by adding painting and drawing classes for teens. This year, we also offered fiction, poetry, ceramics and watercolor workshops for teen students. We are in the midst of planning a series of fall workshops for adults that focus on health and well-being, how to run your own arts-based business, and more.”

“I am very excited about the types of new events we are planning,” enthused Von Stengel. “For example, ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ provides an immersive arts experience. On Saturday, August 24 from 4-8 p.m., music, vendors selling arts and handmade goods, art installations created by Megan Joubert and other local artists, food by AJ’s Smokin’ BBQ and art activities for kids, like making fairy wands, will pop up outside on CANO grounds. After 6 p.m., we will open the Wilber Mansion’s doors to attendees 21+, where the downstairs will be transformed into a magical, fairy wonderland. Performances by Oneonta’s fusion/belly dance troupe, The Lunachix, and special guest Priscilla Bow start at 7 p.m. The indoor event is ticketed and similar to January’s ‘Speakeasy.’ All outside activities are family-friendly and free and open to the public.”

The City of the Hills Festival returns the evening of Friday, September 13, with a block party at CANO featuring vendors, performances, Ty’s Taco-Ria food truck, and arts and crafts for kids. The festival moves to Main Street on Saturday, September 14 with more vendors, food trucks, art activities and a downtown art walk. A Caribbean-themed house party with a DJ and local chefs, and the 3rd Annual Postcard Exhibition Benefit are also on CANO’s 2024 calendar.

Despite a recent emphasis on diversifying events and arts education, visual art exhibitions and the Writers Salon are still integral to the organization’s mission of supporting artists, engaging the community, and promoting the arts. Annual group exhibits, such as the Members’ Show and Young Artists Regional Exhibition, showcase the creative talents of more than a hundred artists each year. The Writers Salon hosts local poets, activists, memoirists and more. This October, Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta are hosting the Oneonta Literary Festival. Writers Salon is presenting an author reading and partnering with Huntington Memorial Library to bring an Author Expo to the Wilber Mansion as part of the festival.

For more information about CANO events and programming, visit canoneonta.org, e-mail admin@canoneonta.org or follow them on social media.

The Community Arts Network of Oneonta is housed in the Wilber Mansion at 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta.