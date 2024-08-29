News from the Noteworthy from Helios Care

CBOs Require Community Support to Thrive

Thank goodness for community-based nonprofit organizations. They are a uniquely American model of providing a social safety net for our neighbors. They are numerous, they are mission driven, and are responsive to the needs of their communities.

Many do not know or think about how these non-profits survive, especially in a challenging economy where the prices of goods and competitive labor market increases while revenues are static or, in some cases, decreased. I have worked in for-profit and non-profit, and the goals are very different. For-profit organizations are just that, driven by profit. And non-profits are called that for a reason, although they need to make an operating margin to be sustainable for pay increases, for new program growth, etc.

CBOs are not franchises of a larger corporate entity. Most do not have a financial pipeline to support our services for those in need. CBOs have three sources of revenue. First from a fee for services, which usually does not cover the cost of that service. Second, there are grants from foundations and the federal and state government which, in combination with the fees for services, does not cover the cost of service. And third, and partially by design, community fundraising. Partially by design, because the community has to value the service enough so that community members make contributions to support the CBO. For example, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services require hospices to ensure that a percentage of services are provided by volunteers. Many foundations require matching funding from community donations to demonstrate community support for the service.

Some who come from traditional businesses have a hard time understanding that most CBOs do not make a “margin” from the provision of services. Even large non-profits, such as hospitals and health systems, struggle to make a margin and rely upon grants and fundraising, especially in New York. Our communities are very giving and supportive of CBOs and this is, again, a very American trait. We help our neighbors; many have or know someone who has benefited from the services of a CBO.

Helios Care provides many complementary services in addition to hospice care which are not reimbursed for by Medicare or Medicaid or any payor source. We do it because it benefits our patients and their families. During the pandemic, we provided bereavement services to anyone who may need it, normally reserved for hospice patient families. And we have now continued that service because of demonstrated need. Other CBOs do the same: respond to the changing needs of their constituents.

So, on September 20th, there is a unique opportunity to support many of your favorite CBOs. “Mohawk Valley Gives” is a 24-hour community-wide giving day benefiting participating nonprofit organizations organizations in Otsego County and the greater region. It is easy and convenient to see all the CBOs and what their funding needs are, read their stories, and donate to multiple agencies in one place. The website, givemv.org, will go live on September 20 and will remain open for a few days to help facilitate donations.

We obviously hope you donate to Helios Care so we can continue to provide our services to those facing serious life-limiting diseases. However, donate to those CBOs you value: It helps everyone.

Dan Ayres is president and chief executive officer of Helios Care.